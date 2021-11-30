The Weekly Pull: Justice League Incarnate, Captain Marvel, King of Spies, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, DC debuts Justice League Incarnate and Wonder Woman History: The Amazons, Captain Marvel’s saga continues, and Mark Millar launches King of Spies. Plus, a spotlight on a major Magic: The Gathering villain, Danny DeVito writes a comic, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you’re looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Batman 2021 Annual #1

Written by James Tynion IV

Art by Ricardo Lopez Ortiz

Colors by Romulo Fajardo Jr.

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC Comics

James Tynion IV’s run on Batman is over, but before the keys to Gotham are handed over to Joshua Williamson, we get Batman 2021 Annual #1. One of the best aspects of Tynion’s work on Batman is the original elements he added to the Dark Knight’s world, including characters. And while Ghostmaker certainly isn’t Miracle Molly (who is an incredible character who deserves more stories) he also isn’t the lackluster Punchline. Batman 2021 Annual #1 gives readers more of Ghosthunter’s story and it feels like a solid way to close out this chapter of things as we finally get to know at least some version of the man behind this particular mask. — Nicole Drum

Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1

Written by Various

Art by Various

Colors by Various

Letters by Various

Edited by Amedeo Turturro and Paul Kaminski

Published by DC Comics

It’s received wisdom that Batman possesses the best rogues gallery in all of superhero comics and a difficult point to dispute, even for Spidey partisans. So an all-star lineup of creative talent delivering a collection of new stories centered on Gotham City’s most-infamous villains is an enticing package. And Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant does deliver a bona fide all-star lineup. The art on display is enough to make this worth the price of admission with the likes of Wes Craig, Emma Rios, and Dan Mora all providing stories, in addition to names like Christian Ward, Gabriel Hernandez Walta, and Jill Thompson on pin-ups. For readers looking to do more than simply drool over superhero comics artwork, this one-shot all gathers an eclectic blend of storytelling talent – all of them unbound to tell whatever stories they may like outside the confines of continuity. It includes current comics greats like G. Willow Wilson, Dan Watters, and Stephanie Phillips. However, the most surprising inclusion here is the actor Danny DeVito returning to his former role from Batman Returns: The Penguin. DeVito showcases a playful tone and inventive approach in one of the most memorable Penguin stories bound to never be referenced again. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Batman’s rogues or just wondering what DC’s superhero comics look like at their best today, Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant is a showcase not to be missed. — Chase Magnett

The Human Target #2

Written by Tom King

Art by Greg Smallwood

Colors by Greg Smallwood

Lettering by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC Comics

Human Target #1 was already one of the most intriguing new debuts I read this year, as the combination of Tom King, Greg Smallwood, Human Target, and the Justice League International is already a match made in heaven. This week’s second issue elevates the maxiseries to a whole other level, properly introducing Tora Olafsdotter / Ice to the fold. What unfolds is a gorgeous and mesmerizing noir masterpiece, diving into her and Christopher Chance’s relationship to a fascinating degree. This might be one of my favorite single issues of comics I’ve read this year — and hopefully, it might become yours too. — Jenna Anderson

Justice League Incarnate #1

Written by Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver

Art by Brandon Peterson, Andrei Bressan, and Tom Derenick

Colors by Hi-Fi

Lettering by Tom Napolitano

Published by DC Comics

After the ambitious reality-warping work on Infinite Frontier earlier this year, I’ve been so excited to see where the chain of events goes next for the DC universe. This week’s Justice League Incarnate is set to provide the first indication of that, revolving around Calvin Ellis and his ragtag team of multiversal heroes, as they attempt to fight the next Crisis that’s on the horizon. I have a feeling this book is going to be significant within the world of DC going forward, and even if you haven’t read Infinite Frontier yet, you owe it to yourself to join the ride now. — Jenna Anderson

King of Spies #1

Written by Mark Millar

Art by Matteo Scalera

Colors by Giovanna Niro

Letters by Clem Robins

Published by Image Comics

Mark Millar has created a pipeline directly from his mind to Netflix queues as past Millarworld works and new ones, like King of Spies, are under mass development with the streaming service. So it’s interesting to see what sorts of big-budget ideas the controversial writer is choosing to focus on today, and apparently, that means another James Bond knockoff. King of Spies tells the story of Roland King, a retired MI-5 agent modeled on Fleming’s beloved master spy, facing down his death as it arrives in the entirely mundane form of cancer. While the premise is nothing new on any level, the promise of oversized issues featuring explosive car chases, over-the-top shootouts, and lots of fascinating settings sounds like a perfect stomping ground for artist Matteo Scalera. Derivative or not, fans of the genre and character Roland is traced over are bound to find thrilling sequences of action and perhaps even some of the familiar Millar charm in these pages before they’re translated to the screen. — Chase Magnett

Magic: Master of Metal #1

Written by Mairghread Scott

Art by French Carlomagno, Jorge Coelho, Jacques Salomon

Colors by French Carlomagno, Francesco Segala

Letters by Ed Dukeshire

Published by BOOM! Studios

BOOM! Studios ongoing Magic: The Gathering series recently brought the Planeswalker Tezzeret into its story. Magic: Master of Metal #1 is an oversized one-shot that offers readers the opportunity to get better acquainted with the self-interested artificer. Three chapters comprise the issue, each written by Mairghread Scott (Batgirl, Transformers: Windblade) and illustrated by a different artist: French Carlomagno, Jorge Coelho, or Jacques Salomon. The issue offers a character study that deepens regular readers’ understanding of the villain that can serve as the first taste for anyone curious about but not yet onboard with Boom’s Magic comics. — Jamie Lovett

The Me You Love In the Dark #5

Written by Skottie Young

Art by Jorge Corona

Colors by Jean-Francois Beaulieu

Letters by Nate Piekos

Published by Image Comics

It’s a little unusual for me to recommend the end of a series as a must-read, but Skottie Young and Jorge Corona’s The Me You Love in the Dark is a short series and its fifth and final issue is powerful enough on its own that it fits the “must read” box. While the entire series has been a blend of themes about art, human experience, the need to love and be loved – including self-love, the finale is a harrowing, beautifully done study in self-preservation and determination as Ro finally faces the creature she’s been alone with for months. It’s a fantastic book and worthy of a read by itself or with the rest of the series. — Nicole Drum

Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1

Written by Kelly Sue DeConnick

Art by Phil Jimenez

Colors by Hi-Fi, Arif Prianto, Romulo Fajardo Jr.

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC Comics

DC Black Label has already been good for Wonder Woman, with last year’s wonderful post-apocalyptic tale Wonder Woman: Dead Earth. Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons is something distinctly different. Kelly Sue DeConnick, the writer who revitalized Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel for Marvel Comics, is ready to redefine the origin of the Amazons, leveraging Black Label’s adults-only mandate to its fullness. She’s working with iconic Wonder Woman artist Phil Jimenez, who looks at his experimental best, producing something worthy of the oversized prestige format that turns Wonder Woman’s origin into an otherworldly myth. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better-produced book on the shelf this week. — Jamie Lovett