Dark Horse Announces New Supernatural Horror Series ‘The Whispering Dark’

Dark Horse is adding a new series to their vaunted horror lineup, and we’ve got your first look at The Whispering Dark.

The new series comes from writer Christofer Emgard (Mirror’s Edge: Exordium) and artist Tomas Aira (War Stories, Night of the Living Dead: Aftermath), and will feature a mix of Lovecraft and surprisingly things like Apocalypse Now. You can get your first look at the debut issue’s cover below.

The Whispering Dark’s official description can be found below.

“The Whispering Dark follows an Army pilot confronting a supernatural horror in this

thriller in the tradition of Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness and Coppola’s

Apocalypse Now! Hannah Vance believed her faith in God could survive anything. But

when her helicopter is shot down behind enemy lines, she will fight and kill on an ever more savage battlefield, desperate for a way home. On the horizon, an evil waits for her—and freedom, of a sort.”

Sounds spooky right? The Whispering Dark is the latest addition to Dark Horse’s stellar horror lineup, which includes series like Bedtime Games (Nick Keller, Conor Nolan), Blackwood #2 (Evan Dorkin, Veronica Fish, Andy Fish), Harrow County (Cullen Bunn, Tyler Crook), and Buffy The Vampire Slayer Season 12: The Reckoning #1 by Christos Gage, Joss Whedon, and Georges Jeanty.

Speaking of Buffy The Vampire Slayer Season 12: The Reckoning, you can check out the official description for that issue below, which is in comic stores now.

“It’s one year later, and the lives of Buffy and the Scoobies haven’t been too eventful for a while–at least as far as fighting demons and the forces of darkness are concerned. But that’s all about to change when Dawn and Xander’s housewarming party is interrupted by some familiar faces bringing news of familiar foes from the future. Can you say Harth . . . and Fray?”

The Whispering Dark #1 (of four-issues) goes on sale October 24, 2018. This comic is

available for pre-order at your local comic shop.