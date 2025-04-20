These Are the Best Krypto Stories Ever

Play video

Superman’s lovable puppy Krypto is about to get some overdue shine in James Gunn’s new film, and he already looks like he’s going to be a scene-stealer if the early footage is any indication. The good news is that you don’t have to wait until July for more Krypto, as he has had a number of great moments in comics and graphic novels over the years, and we’re here to give you a few recommendations about which stories to seek out first.

Krypto The Superdog and Barkham Asylum

Let’s start with two fun ones for all ages, and both are readily available and in graphic novel form. The first is Krypto The Superdog from the team of Jesse Leon McCann, Min S. Ku, Jeff Albrecht, and David Tanguay, and features an animated art style and a fun story that also features some of the other Super Pets.

Speaking of other Super Pets, there’s also the middle-grade graphic novel Barkham Asylum from writer and artist Yehudi Mercado. As the name implies, is all about the different DC pets if they were Batman villains. Krypto trades in the red cape for a Joker redesign, and coupled with the other amazing characters, they have some lighthearted fun in order to win a talent show. Both of these stories are perfect ways to start your Krypto journey, but they are far from the only books to check out.

Superman: The Coming of Atlas

James Robinson, Renato Guedes, and Wilson Magalhaes delivered a fantastic Superman and Krypto team-up in “The Coming of Atlas” storyline. The story begins with fun moments playing catch with Krypto like only Krypto can (which includes taking off into space), but throughout the story, we see just how much Krypto adores Superman and seeks to protect him, all while still capturing all the dog behaviors every owner knows all too well. Krypto even gets his due from the city after a job well done, so if you are looking for a real spotlight, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Super Sons Annual #1

Krypto gets a true shining moment in the delightful Super Sons Annual thanks to Peter Tomasi and Paul Pelletier, and if you are looking for great Krypto stories, you’ve come to the right place. Super Sons is already great thanks to the friendship and at times rivalry between Damian Wayne and Jonathan Kent, and that gets amped up thanks to the inclusion of Krypto and Ace the Bat-Hound, though at times Krypto and Ace steal the show with their own Superman-Batman dynamic playing out with the amazing visuals. It’s like World’s Finest Pet Edition, and it rules.

Death Metal: The Secret Origin

Want to know the impact of Krypto? Well, look no further than Dark Nights: Death Metal – The Secret Origin, which redeems one of DC’s most powerful villains in Superboy Prime, and all it took was the unabashed love of a dog. Because of everything he did in the past, Superboy Prime is hated by just about everyone, and they want no sort of help from him, even in a situation as dire as the one they are currently facing. That is, except for one person, and that’s Krypto.

While Superboy Prime is prickly at the start, Krypto isn’t going anywhere, and eventually Superboy smiles as Krypto leans in for some pets. Later, Superboy contemplates surrendering to the Darkest Knight to gain a world where he is loved and accepted, feeling consumed by the hate he feels for those who have cast him aside. That all changes though when Krypto returns to his side, causing a chance that sends Superboy Prime towards the Darkest Knight, and only Krypto knows the sacrifice he has made for everyone, whether they hate him or not. It’s a powerful example of the effect that kindness and compassion can have, and deserves a spot on this list.

Action Comics Vol. 2 #13

If you’re a fan of Krypto, look no further than Grant Morrison, Travel Foreman, Brad Anderson, and Steve Wands’ Action Comics Vol. 2 #13, which features two stories that are intertwined. This story is probably going to make you cry, but it all turns out all right in the end, setting up a shining example of what a Superman and Krypto story can be.

In the main story, Xa-Du reaches through a portal to the Phantom Zone, but Krypto had protected Superman and bitten his cybernetic arm, which then pulled Krypto through the portal. Krypto vanishes, and Superman is heartbroken, but later on, Superman is taken to the Phantom Zone by Xa-Du and is reunited with his friend. They fight side by side, and eventually Superman is able to keep his promise and bring Krypto back, but it’s the back-up story that gives this story a whole other layer.

In “A Boy and His Dog”, we learn that after he was pulled into the Phantom Zone, Krypto never left Superman’s side. As a phantom, Krypto followed Superman to Earth after the destruction of Krypton and then stood by his side as he continued to get older and live with the Kents. He even fought by his side as Superman, so while Superman couldn’t see his friend, Krypto was there the entire time, watching over him until the day they were reunited. Yeah, good luck not getting weepy-eyed on that one.

Alright, those are my picks for great Krypto stories, but let us know your favorites in the comments. You can also talk all things comics and DC with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!