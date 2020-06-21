Thor Will Need the Avengers' Help to Fix His Hammer

✖

Few, if any, characters can go from being the King of Asgard one day to serving Galactus as his herald the next. Yet here we are, seeing those very events unfold before our very eyes as Thor Odinson ventures the cosmos in service of his new intergalactic overlord. In a recurring cycle, it's but a matter of time before the God of Thunder loses his all-powerful Mjolnir — and if you've been keeping up with Donny Cates' current run on the character, that time will soon arrive.

As part of Marvel's September 2020 solicitations unveiled in the past week, Thor is set to lose Mjolnir shortly, and the only way for him to get it back will be with the help of some friends. Judging by the Olivier Coipel's cover for Thor #7, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Groot, and Ant-Man will be on tap to help their friend out.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment / Olivier Copiel)

"And this is a poor time for the All-Father of Asgard to lose his primary weapon," Marvel's solicitation reads. "The Golden City is in chaos after Galactus’ ill-timed visit, and there are new threats on the horizon. Thor needs his hammer now more than ever…and yet the Uru grows heavier with every passing day. What will it take for the God of Thunder to hang on to one of the most powerful weapons in the Multiverse?"

If you've been keeping up with Jason Aaron's Avengers, you'll know that the House of Ideas tweaked the weapon's origin a fair bit, suggesting it came from the moon. This particular plot device gave Moon Knight control over the weapon as he and his multiple identities rage war against Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

You can see the full solicitation for Thor #7 below.

THOR #7

DONNY CATES (W) • AARON KUDER (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN – ORDER USING APR201009

VARIANT Cover by GUILE SHARP – ORDER USING APR201010

SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH MJOLNIR...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR201008

