Thunderbolts Adds a New Marvel Monster to Its Team Roster

A new Marvel monster is the newest recruit to the Thunderbolts. Marvel recently launched a new volume of Thunderbolts in the fallout of the Daredevil event Devil's Reign. With Luke Cage the new Mayor of New York City, he's taking back the Thunderbolts name from ousted Wilson Fisk and filled the team with heroes such as Hawkeye, America Chavez, Spectrum (Monica Rambeau), Persuasion, and Gutsen Glory. They've successfully put the evil Thunderbolts behind bars, but their next mission pits them against a strange monster that winds up joining the team.

WARNING: Spoilers for Thunderbolts #2 follow below. Continue at your own risk!

Thunderbolts #2 comes from the creative team of Jim Zub, Sean Izaakse, Java Tartaglia, and VC's Joe Sabino. It begins with Clint Barton showing up late to a Thunderbolts press conference, which Luke Cage is forced to handle in Clint's absence. After Hawkeye clumsily answers some press questions, an emergency at the MET (Metropolitan Museum of Art) causes the conference to end and the Thunderbolts to jump into action. The only members available are Hawkeye, Power Man, Persuasion, and Gutsen Glory, who find a strange creature entertaining a group of friends inside the MET.

The monster speaks an unintelligible language that leaves Persuasion stunned when she tries to take control of it. Power Man and Gutsen Glory don't fare any better, leaving America Chavez to clean up the mess. Once the dust settles and the monster is defeated we learn his name is Eegro the Unbreakable, who hails from Monster Isle, home to many of Marvel's signature monsters. Eegro says he traveled to the MET to make sure the museum had an accurate representation of him, though there weren't any on hand.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Eegro made such a lasting, positive impression on the kids that the Thunderbolts' public relations contact added him to the team. Hawkeye tries to put up a fuss, but he's only the Thunderbolts' field leader. He also didn't get a say when the other members were originally announced. Plus, Hawkeye was more of a fallback plan, since Luke Cage originally wanted Monica Rambeau to head the team. They all end by putting their happy faces on to take a new team photo.

Jim Zub revealed some details about Eegro the Unbreakable in an interview with ComicBook.com ahead of the new Thunderbolts relaunch.

"Eegro the Unbreakable is Sean and I giving a hat tip to something else entirely, the glorious old school Kirby creatures of the 1960s," Zub said. "His name and visuals and attitude plays up on those amazing monster comic tropes and Sean's cover for issue #2 leans into that as well. Eegro talks about himself in the third person, is 100% certain of his own abilities, and has a staggering ultimate attack we think will surprise and amuse readers at a key moment in the story."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Do you think Eegro the Unbreakable makes a good addition to the Thunderbolts? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.