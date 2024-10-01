Titan Comics Reveals Heat Seeker: Combustion - A Gun Honey Series #1 Preview (Exclusive)

Dahlia Racers is back in another spinoff series set in the Gun Honey Universe. Titan Comics and author Charles Ardai have collaborated to bring Hard Case Crime fans multiple offerings of Gun Honey, the sexy espionage series starring Joanna Tan. The world that Gun Honey finds herself in is full of twists and surprises, including a fiery ex-girlfriend known as Dahlia Racers. She's headlined her own Heat Seeker spinoff series, and the latest one promises to bring even more explosive action. Heat Seeker: Combustion – A Gun Honey Series launches in November, and we've got an exclusive look inside.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Heat Seeker: Combustion – A Gun Honey Series #1 by Charles Ardai and Ace Continuado. A description of the series reads, "Set in the GUN HONEY universe, starring the fiery ex-girlfriend of Gun Honey Joanna Tan — a master of disguise and deception! A biological weapon that could kill millions…a scientist's daughter who needs to disappear…and HEAT SEEKER Dahlia Racers is on the job! But can she beat a beautiful mercenary unable to feel heat, cold, fatigue, or pain?"

Titan Comics is alsomaking every single cover for its FOC Cover J, the unique blind bag variant, a unique experience for readers who pick up a copy. Without using any AI, all the elements and details are drawn by the artist, BRÄO – and printed with a unique printing method; making every cover totally new and collectible variant for the individual reader.

Gun Honey was 2021's #1 best-selling non-premier comic, and a TV series is now in development by Piller/Segan (Haven, The Dead Zone) and Malaysia-based Double Vision (The Bridge). The crime series has been praised by comic book noir masters including Ed Brubaker, Max Allan Collins, and Duane Swierczynski, with Brubaker calling it, "The finest kind of pulp noir."

Heat Seeker: Combustion – A Gun Honey Series #1 goes on sale November 13th at comic shops, digital, and is available to pre-order now from Forbidden Planet (UK/Europe).