Todd McFarlane Has the Top 3 Most Submitted CGC Comic Books of All Time

Todd McFarlane managed to confirm that he has the top 3 most submitted CGC comic books of all time. The creator shared the Certified Guaranty Company news on Twitter, and the selections are probably the issues you would expect. On the table as he talks to the fans are: Spider-Man #1 (1990), Spawn #1 (1992), and Amazing Spider-Man #300 (1988). If you've followed the hobby for a while, you've seen all three of these images numerous times in various lists, and in sleeves during comic book conventions and possibly in cases. With 90s nostalgia roaring and a secondary market bolstered by the current obsession with collectibles, it shouldn't come as any shock to see these tittles being requested for grading so often.

On Twitter, the artist explained, "*CORRECTION* just checked again… Turns out I have the Top 3 MOST SUBMITTED @cgccomics books of ALL TIME! #Spawn #Spiderman #cgccomics #comics"

McFarlane Recently Drew A Batman/Spawn Variant Cover

The comics legend recently spoke to Comicbook.com about returning to that title after years and years. Clearly there's still a lot of affection for The Dark Knight in the current day too. Getting the two personalities on the page without one overshadowing the other can be difficult. Check out how he handled it down below@

"And the I think the simplest and sort of the hardest part of doing any cover with two guys that have been big giant cages, is try not to let those pieces of cloth get in the way of each other and separate each one of them and making them big enough that you can read it," he began. "So if you get too far away, then they did become a cape cover and if you get too close and it becomes basically as standard superhero cover. So your composition as you've seen on a bunch of the variant covers, matters, especially with two characters that who silhouette can be fairly similar."

"For me, the design of any spawn/Batman cover is that one guy is red and one guy is blue and that those two pieces of information should never get lost in the clarity and that you'll be able to read a cover in a heartbeat with these two covers. So Greg Capullo and I were tossing around a bunch of ideas," the artist continued. "He's got a cover that he's doing that I helped to inspire some the idea. This one that you saw here, Greg and I talked about it, he helped me with some of the designing and giving me some tips on how I could sort of pull it off since just did 48 pages. So even to the bitter end, Greg and I are helping row each other both. So you know, hopefully fans will enjoy this cover as much as they enjoyed the two Greg covers and all the other variants."

What's your most-desired comic book? Let us know down in the comments!