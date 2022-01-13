Top 10 Comic Books From Last Week Rising In Value Include Darth Vader, Thor, & More

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

NOTE: THIS WEEK’S LIST CONTAINS SPOILERS FROM DISNEY+’s BOOK OF BOBA FETT – EPISODE 2 & from the recent Marvel comic release of THOR #20.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Well, if that spoiler warning didn’t scare you off then we have to ask, how many Wookies and Hammers did it take to push Spider-Man 2099 off the list after its 5-week run? The answer is one Wookie (well, maybe two Wookies) and one Hammer. THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT helped Star Wars take the lead in market heat with six books this week. However, in terms of comics, Mr. Donny Cates introduced a new potential villain (or maybe an ally?) in his recent issue of THOR #20 called THE GOD OF HAMMERS. These two factors are only interrupted by the TIMELESS #1 Miss Minutes Ramos variant, returning after taking the top spot last week. There are some great comics listed here to hunt for at your local comic shops. Happy digging!

#10 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #3 | MARVEL | 2015 BOOK OF BOBA FETT – EPISODE 2 surprised everyone by introducing Black Krrsantan, a Wookie Bounty Hunter first introduced via comics in 2015’s Darth Vader #1. This brief (and menacing appearance) set his various key appearances and covers on absolute fire. Though, fans immediately knew what his appearance could mean. If Black Krrsantan is around, then Doctor Aphra surely must also exist. Right? Having closely worked with Black Krrsantan throughout her various comic book series, his appearance does lend proof to her existence and possible future appearance. Her first appearance in Darth Vader #3 has a raw FMV of $153 and had a high sale of $533 for a CGC 9.8.

#9 STAR WARS #14 | MARVEL | 2015 Pretty much any cover with Black Krrsantan was hot last week. This Mark Brooks cover features our favorite classic Wookie (Chewbacca) vs. our new favorite Wookie (BK) and has a raw FMV of $21

#8 STAR WARS #13 – CLAY MANN CONNECTING VARIANT | MARVEL | 2015 Initially, this was considered the first cover appearance of Black Krrsantan. However, that was quickly corrected with the confirmation of STAR WARS: VADER DOWN #1 ZBOX variant and the MILE HIGH KATIE COOK variant holding the honor. Yet, it was a tad late for those who helped lift this Star Wars #13 variant to its current FMV of $30.

#7 THOR #20 – SIMONE BIANCHI (1:25) | MARVEL | 2022 Breaking up the Black Krrsantan heat is the GOD OF HAMMERS, who emerged from Mjolnir on the last page of this recently released issue. What does this mean for Thor? Well, it doesn’t look good. But its raw FMV of $151 looks pretty great!

#6 STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA ANNUAL #1 | MARVEL | 2017 This issue features the first solo story of Black Krrsantan. Due to high interest in the character and his origins, fans quickly grabbed this Annual, helping it hit a raw FMV of $35.

#5 TIMELESS #1 – HUMBERTO RAMOS – MISS MINUTES VARIANT | MARVEL | 2021 Miss Minutes retained her hold on the Top 10 after taking the top spot last week. This week, she sold 122 copies with a raw FMV of $55 and a high sale of $240 for a CGC 9.8.

#4 STAR WARS #20 | MARVEL | 2016 This was a rather key issue for Black Krrsantan. It features him on a mission to Tatooine from Jabba the Hutt, only to cross paths with Obi-Wan Kenobi. This is how he gets a scar over his eye, via Obi-Wan’s lightsaber. Speculation is very confident that we’ll most likely see this battle in the Obi-Wan Disney+ series, giving it a boost in a raw FMV of $27 (note: the 1:100 VARIANT has a raw FMV of $111 and growing).

#3 THOR #20 – GREG LAND – VILLAINS REIGN | MARVEL | 2022 Back to the God of Hammers, whose first cameo appearance in this issue helped ALL covers to sell. The Greg Land cover is selling for a raw FMV of $20.

#2 STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #1 | MARVEL | 2015 And here you go, the official first appearance of Black Krrsantan. Wow, did he own this list? And rightfully so, with a massive 161 copies sold, a raw FMV of $56, and a high sale of $350 for a CGC 9.8. We can’t wait to see more of BK!

#1 THOR #20 | MARVEL | 2022 While Black Krrsantan dominated the Top 10 list with 6 related books, the God of Hammers was easier to find due to its recent release. This helped 207 copies to sell with a raw FMV of $21. Ending on a cliff-hanger, issue #20 has us itching to read #21.

Check out COVRPRICE’S TOP 10 VIDEOS, FEATURING THIS WEEK’S LIST. Please like and subscribe!

Want to know what your books are worth? For today’s comic book market trends, COVRPRICE.COM offers the ULTIMATE price guide with LIVE ungraded (raw) and graded sales. Manage your collection and track your portfolio’s overall value with our robust tracking systems. Check out additional content like the daily SHAKERS list, featuring today’s biggest aftermarket sales, and the MOVERS list, featuring the top-selling books by volume. With a free 10 day trial and several affordable price tiers, discover the value of your comics and sign up today!