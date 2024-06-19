Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Lady Deadpool, Predator, and Doom

Doom, Deadpool, and new titles dominate the Top Ten this week! Deadpool and Wolverine are a little over a month away, and the advertising blitz is in full force. The new Doom title still holds a top spot. Image had a strong grip on the market last week, with three new titles making the list, while we got a lone older book in Predator! Dive into another market analysis on this week's Top Ten.

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value for the Week of 06/17/24

1: LADY DEADPOOL #1 | Marvel | July 2010: Two seconds. That's all it took to bring Lady Deadpool to full attention across the hobby. We didn't even get a full shot, but a pair of legs, more than likely belonging to a feminine anatomy. That sent fans scrambling to the aftermarket as Lady Deadpool-centric books got snapped up like hotcakes. The caveat, however, is we don't know WHICH variant of Lady Deadpool we're getting. Many collectors opted to take a safer approach and pick up an early title featuring the character front and center. We tracked it at a high sale of $44 for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV at $29.

2: PREDATOR #1 | Dark Horse | June 1989: Per Deadline, Elle Fanning is set to appear in the next Predator film titled "Badlands." It's reportedly a self-contained story, and that's about the extent of what the community knows. Still, that didn't stop collectors from snagging the first appearance of Predator in comics. Of course, the announcement came hot on the heels of a new Alien trailer. Fans of both franchises are set to eat well! We tracked it at a high sale of $550 for a CBCS 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $43.

3: FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL #1 – RIAN GONZALES (1:10) | Image | June 2024: This book quietly went from a title that collectors opted to take a flier on, which left many collectors sore because they potentially missed out. Now that the praise for the series is reaching the masses thanks to its interesting story and incredible art, the aftermarket is getting busy. This 1:10 ratio from Rian Gonzales has been getting much attention thanks to a limited variant selection and the stylized cover that catches the eye. We tracked it at a high sale of $43 for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV at $32.

4: DOOM #1 – ADI GRANOV | Marvel | May 2024: While Cover A is flying high and selling for nearly double on the aftermarket for ungraded copies, the object many fans are working to attain is this variant. Cold, dark, and brooding sums up the personality of ole Dr. Doom, and this Adi Granov variant has it in spades. While many collectors opt to chase that regular cover for different reasons, this version has quickly become the iconic cover fans are associating with the title. We tracked it at a high sale of $100 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current FG raw FMV at $19.

5: DEADPOOL: MERC WITH A MOUTH #7 | Marvel | January 2010: The legs that shattered the internet! That brief glimpse was all it took to bring Lady Deadpool into the speculation conversation! Naturally, fans moved to acquire her first appearance before it could hit the stratosphere. However, it typically sells for more than the Lady Deadpool ongoing title, with some being turned away by the barrier of entry. Neither is a heavily distributed book, which limits availability and raises price (usually). Still, some just have to have that first appearance for the personal collection, especially if there is more to the Lady Deadpool appearance than a pair of legs. We tracked 16 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 13%, with a high sale of $375 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current FG raw NM at $112.

6: THE NEW MUTANTS #98 – ROB LIEFELD – REGULAR | Marvel | February 1991: Long before Deadpool became a household name thanks to Ryan Reynolds, he first appeared in this title. He didn't hit the ground running, but he has built quite a head of steam! Arguably, he's become one of the most iconic heroes ever. He's recognizable across continents, languages, religions, and more. He's become ubiquitous with a quirky, hyper-lethal mush mouth with a heart of gold. That's thanks to this book laying the groundwork. With the film right around the corner with massive stakes hoisted upon it, fans are opening their pocketbooks to make this key theirs, and have been for months. We tracked it at a high sale of $550 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $375.

7: AIN'T NO GRAVE #2 – SKOTTIE YOUNG (1:25) | Image | June 2024: A quiet title with a not-so-quiet variant! The only one available for this book, numerous fan bases are clashing on the aftermarket to add it to the PC. On one side is the Skottie Young fanbase, a ride-or-die community that loves his work. On the other, fans of a fledgling title that has something to say. In the middle are those who just want a sick book. It's been a busy aftermarket for it thus far! We tracked it at a high sale of $88 for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV at $77.

8: REMOTE SPACE #1 – RYAN OTTLEY (1:10) | Image | June 2024: Here is another under-the-radar title with more limited variant offerings. While Image titles often fly under the radar, they knocked it out of the park by attaching Heavy Hitters to their variants. For this book, the incredible Ryan Ottley pulled out the stops and gave us a cover that rivals some of his best. It's an attention grabber; if the aftermarket is any indication, it is getting more eyes on the title. We tracked 11 copies sold, at a 7-day growth trend of 100%, with a high sale of $15 for an NM copy and a current NM raw FMV at $8.

9: X-MEN #4 | Marvel | January 1992: The first appearance of Omega Red has been on this list on and off for years. Recently, it's due to the tease/setup for Season 2 of X-Men '97. That, and the rumor is that we may see him in Deadpool and Wolverine. He appeared in a cut scene from Deadpool 2 as a "friendly" prisoner with Deadpool. He's a villain with a shared past between Deadpool and Wolverine. He's got adamantium galore to boot. It just makes so much sense for collectors to take a second look at and a second look they are taking! We tracked it at a high sale of $24 for a VF copy and a current NM raw FMV at $21.

10: X-FORCE #2 – DIRECT EDITION | Marvel | September 1991:Many fans can't justify the cost of acquiring the first appearance of Deadpool, with many opting to pivot to this book, his second appearance. It's also the first appearance of Weapon X (Garrison Kane), but come on, folks are here for Deadpool! Whenever his first appearance gets aggressively hot, this book isn't far behind. It's the perfect key to acquire for many, as it scratches the itch without breaking the bank. And it's everywhere! We tracked it at a high sale of $85 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw FMV at $11.

And that's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 06.04.24!!

Want to know what your comic books are worth? COVRPRICE.COM offers the ULTIMATE price guide with LIVE ungraded (raw) and graded sales for today's market trends. Manage your collection and track your portfolio's overall value with our robust tracking systems.

With a free 10-day trial and several affordable price tiers, discover the value of your comics and sign up today! CHECK OUT THE TOP 10 ON OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL. PLEASE LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!