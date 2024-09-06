Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Aliens vs. Avengers, The Power Fantasy, and Popeye

It's been a slow week for comic book media news, letting other comic books take the spotlight for their artwork and storytelling. Two new announcements have caused both an indie book and an old-school Marvel book to hit our top ten. Speaking of old-school, Popeye makes a huge entrance with his new series and nostalgic variant cover. Mark Brooks also takes two top spots with an amazing crossover cover featuring top-tier alien combat! Sonic, Wolverine, and Grommets join the list, alongside the returning series, The Power Fantasy. An interesting Deadpool announcement brings back a blast from the past as we anticipate a future release in October. Find out what's to come for the merc-with-a-mouth!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

(Photo: CovrPrice)

Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value for the Week of 09/02/24

1: 4 KIDS WALK INTO A BANK #1 | BLACK MASK STUDIOS | APRIL 2016: This five-issue Indie mini-series was likely overlooked during its release. However, the book was very positively received. In 2020, the book was picked up by Picturestart, aiming to make it a full-feature film. The story premise is intriguing. It focuses on career criminal Danny being pulled back into one more bank robbery by his former colleagues. His teenage daughter overhears this conversation and decides to recruit her own three friends to rob the bank the day before so her father doesn't have to resume his life of crime. What took this book to the top spot this week is the recent announcement that action star Liam Neeson is in talks of starring in the film. Neeson's stardom has propelled this book back into the spotlight. We tracked it at a high sale of $93 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $18.

2: EYE LIE POPEYE #1 – TREVOR RICHARDSON – VIDEO GAME HOMAGE | MASSIVE | AUGUST 2024: Have you ever wondered how Popeye lost his eye? This book aims to answer that question once and for all. It also marks the return of Popeye to comic books in this new monthly series. Popeye is a well-known character, and this new manga approach is compared to top-selling books like Dragon Ball and One Piece. The appeal of this character and the homage cover to the retro game Punch-Out! make this a top grab of the week. This book has already received tons of great reviews for its story and artwork! We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $31.

3: ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #1 – MARK BROOKS – VIRGIN (1:100) | MARVEL | AUGUST 2024: In a comic where a new alien force attacks the Marvel universe, Venom would be a character that charges to the front lines. Mark Brooks illustrated a phenomenal cover that has caused a 1:100 variant to take the #3 spots this week! The virgin cover has become a highly collectible cover for both Venom and Alien fans. This is the first issue of a four-part limited series, causing fans to anticipate future crossover covers as badass as this one. Plus, there is a new costume for a fan-favorite web-slinger! We tracked it at a high sale of $190 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $174.

4: AVENGERS #55 | MARVEL | AUGUST 1968: After the immense success of Deadpool & Wolverine, the MCU has been pushing announcements on upcoming projects. The first announcement was with the casting for Dr. Doom during SDCC. Casting news is still bringing back the greats, with the latest news announcing that James Spader will return to play Ultron in the Vision Quest series on Disney+. Ultron is a top-tier Marvel villain that many believed was not adequately represented in the Age of Ultron film. Now that he's back, he's getting a second chance to become a truly terrifying technological terror. Since the announcement was positively received, Ultron's first appearance has received significant attention in the aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $650 for a CGC 9.4 copy and a current NM raw of $35.

5: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #72 – NATHALIE FOURDRAINE – COVER RI (1:10) | IDW | AUGUST 2024: There were amazing books released this past week and Sonic is one of them. The Speedster has a good track record of putting out great 1:10 retailer incentive covers. Fourdraine's epic cover comes at the best time. Sonic the Hedgehog 3's trailer just dropped this past week. It was widely praised, showing how far the trilogy has come in generating an audience for the beloved blue hedgehog! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $15.

6: ALIENS VS. AVENGERS #1 – MARK BROOKS | MARVEL | AUGUST 2024: This cover is an excellent welcome for the Alien franchise crossover! It is an action-packed cover of the Xenomorph going toe-to-toe with our favorite Marvel alien. It not only kicks off the series with a bang, but it also is a minor key. Miles Morales debuts a new costume at the end of the book, and it looks like fans like the look. Sales for this book have been taking off, alongside the 1:100 virgin variant version of this cover! We tracked it at a high sale of $75 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $40.

7: DEADPOOL #31 – DIRECT EDITION | MARVEL | JULY 2014: Marvel is doubling down on Deadpool. Just before the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel announced that the merc-with-a-mouth would meet his demise in DEADPOOL #6 (2024). Following this issue, Ellie Camacho will take on her father's mantle as the new Deadpool. DEADPOOL #7 will debut on October 10 of this year, and fans are preparing for Ellie to step up to the plate by picking up her first appearance! We tracked it at a high sale of $85 for a CGC 9.6 copy and a current NM raw of $43.

8: WOLVERINE: REVENGE – RED BAND #1 – LEINIL FRANCIS YU – TALES FROM THE CRYPT #39 HOMAGE (1:25) | MARVEL | AUGUST 2024: Marvel definitely hit a win with this new promotion. Red band retailer incentives have consistently made the top ten list after their debut. This Wolverine book takes inspiration from the TALES FROM THE CRYPT #39 cover. It is a great addition to fans who have been collecting the retailer incentives! We tracked it at a high sale of $59 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $43.

9: GROMMETS #4 – CHUCK BB (1:10) | IMAGE | AUGUST 2024: Grommets is one of those rare comic books that is authentic to its time. It is a slice of life, a nostalgic trip back to a different era. The first book was a hit, and subsequent issues showed the same promise. After every debut, we see the 1:10 retailer incentive take a bump in the after-market. It's a great series to pick up if you want to get thrown back into a different generation. We tracked it at a high sale of $25 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $22.

10: THE POWER FANTASY #1 – CASPAR WIJNGAARD – REGULAR | IMAGE | AUGUST 2024: This book has been steadily making waves in the aftermarket. One week, it will spike into the top ten, and other weeks, it drops into the runner-ups. However, since its debut, it has maintained its position as a top-selling book in the aftermarket. The story and artwork have received positive praise all around. When the book hit the aftermarket, the price soared. Now that prices seem to be cooling off a bit, books are moving faster for those who missed out on this first issue! We tracked it at a high sale of $50 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $14.