Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Predator, Sandman & More

What an assortment of books to hit the top ten this week! It has a bit of everything, from the return of EIGHT BILLION GENIES to a highly controversial book that has caused an "ultimate fallout" in the comic community. The recent media releases of PREY and SANDMAN also bring some key issues to the spotlight. Speculators got a wealth of new information this week, in the form of a new show based on DARK SPACES WILDFIRE. We also received a glimpse of new character appearances in SHE-HULK and the upcoming IRONHEART series. The MCU announcement of SECRET WARS rekindles the interest in a specific book in the Spider-Man mythos. Finally, Poison Ivy is the prominent subject of a beautiful 1:50 ratio that has caught many collectors' eyes!

#10 POISON IVY #3 – SEB MCKINNON (1:50) | DC | 2022

DC has been putting out phenomenal ratio covers, and McKinnon delivered his first comic variant with this haunting and surreal cover of Poison Ivy. We tracked it at a high sale of $225 for a raw copy.

#9 SANDMAN #8 | DC | 1989

As mentioned previously, Netflix went and did something daring and made Sandman. While issue #1 appeared earlier on this list, featuring the first appearance of Dream, this book features the first appearance of his older sister, Death. By all accounts, Kirby Howell-Baptiste crushed the role of Death, and fans of the comic and show visited the aftermarket, paying a premium to secure her first appearance. We tracked it at a high sale of $1,370 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw NM FMV of $140.

#8 PREDATOR #1 | DARK HORSE | 1989

While preparing for the launch of PREDATOR #1 (2022), Marvel released a plethora of Predator crossover covers to build up the hype. However, the most likely candidate for the hype on this book probably stems from the critical/audience success of the Hulu film PREY. In all likelihood, the action thriller's popularity and fresh take on the franchise have contributed to the interest in the first issue of Predator and brought it to the top 10 list for the very first time! We tracked it at a high sale of $850 for a CGC 9.8, with raw NM copies at an FMV of $60.

#7 SANDMAN #1 | DC | 1988

Sandman on Netflix is finally here, and so far, it's been well received. Often referred to as the comic that could never be adapted, fans were skeptical after Netflix hit some turbulence earlier this year, which led to quite the market cooldown. It's starting to heat back up as a whole new audience is introduced to this Neil Gaiman creation, opting to go to the source and acquire the first appearance of Dream. The first issue of Sandman maintains the same #7 spot it had last week. This week, we tracked it at a high sale of $950 for a CGC 9.8 and an NM raw FMV of $206.

#6 MARVEL SUPER-HEROES SECRET WARS #8 | MARVEL | 1984

This book already went for a hefty sum as it featured the origin of Spider-Man's black suit that would later become Venom and is often argued as the first appearance of the Black Suit. With the confirmation of the phase six film SECRET WARS, be prepared to see more of this book hit the market in the event the community sees Tom Holland don the Black Suit. With a smidge of Venom left behind after the events of NO WAY HOME, the potential is there. A fun fact, graded sales of this book sell for over $120 through to a 5.0 grade. It may be just the time to have your comic graded! We tracked it at a high sale of $810 for a CGC 9.8 and an NM raw FMV of $215.

#5 THE HOOD #1 | MARVEL | 2002

Rumored for years to appear in first Hawkeye but then Ironheart, confirmation came this week when set photos showed actor Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins. These leaked pictures and chatter caused sales to climb back to similar numbers we saw back in 2020. Graded copies have also crept to $600, with multiple sales this week in the $480-600 range. While many are skeptical of investing in villains, the Hood offers a lot of dynamics that could work very well in the Ironheart series and the MCU overall. We tracked it at a high sale of $575 for a CGC 9.8 with an NM raw FMV of $46.

#4 EIGHT BILLION GENIES #1 | IMAGE | 2022

This book has had its share in the spotlight, and it does not seem to be able to get enough! Returning to the top 10, we see this popular series's first issue remain a top grab for collectors. We tracked it at a high sale of $169.99 for a CGC 9.8 with raws current trending at $40.

#3 THE INCREDIBLE HULK #213 | MARVEL | 1977

It only takes a glimpse of a potential character to create buzz behind key issues, and this is a prime example. The most recent She-Hulk teaser shows a character whose identity is obscured, that some have speculated to be Jack of Hearts. To add to that speculation, Jack of Hearts has had a prominent role in She-Hulk's most recent comic run. Nevertheless, this only marks the Jack of Hearts' first appearance in a standard comic book. He first cameoed in DEADLY HANDS OF KUNG-FU #21 and then fully appeared in #22. We tracked it at a high sale of $112.95 for a CGC 9.4 with raw NM copies trending at $18.

#2 DARK SPACES: WILDFIRE

Per SYFY.COM, "Universal has officially partnered with IDW Publishing for a pair of upcoming television projects based on hit comic book series. Universal Content Productions — which co-produces genre juggernauts like Resident Alien and Chucky — is currently lighting up an adaptation of Scott Snyder and Hayden Sherman's Dark Spaces: Wildfire. The show is set to follow a group of incarcerated female firefighters who plan a brazen heist while trying to contain a raging wildfire in the hills of California." An interesting note, this book was the first in a line of nine new original series that IDW has been promoting. IDW has spent a lot of resources promoting these new titles, many of which have prominent writers behind the projects. The next title, TRVE KVLT, releases this Wednesday. We tracked it at a high sale of $19.96 for an NM raw copy.

#1 ULTIMATE FALLOUT #4 – CLAYTON CRAIN – C2E2 – FACSIMILE – IN GOD WE TRUST – ACETATE (LIMITED 750) | MARVEL | 2011

Last week, this Miles Morales facsimile sent the comic community into disarray. There were several different sides to the story, coming from resellers, Black Flag, and CGC. Among the chaos, the notoriety of this book surged in popularity. Finding a comic social media channel not covering this controversy was few and far between. Where does this stand today? Marvel never released a formal statement, yet they did send a notice with updated terms to all retailers who have had an exclusive (in the past, present, or future) that altering a book without Marvel's approval is prohibited. CGC is standing by its statement of recognizing this as an actual blue-label book, which the entire market has unanimously disagreed with. While this book is beginning to lose interest (mostly from fatigue), last week's residual spotlight on this book has taken it to our top spot this week. While there were many raw sales of this book, we have omitted books that may have unconfirmed sales or were reported as troll/shill bidding. We tracked it at a high sale of $1,800 for a CGC 9.9 with a raw NM FMV of $566.

