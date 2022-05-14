Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Thor, Exiles & More

DOCTOR STRANGE AND THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS premiered only a week ago, yet four books with direct connections to the new movie hit the top ten. Additionally, THOR #1 and THOR GOD OF THUNDER #2 continue to dominate sales, alongside the newly released BATMAN BEYOND: THE WHITE KNIGHT 2ND PRINT 1:25. A freshly optioned content deal takes ASSASSIN AND SON #1 to the top of the list, and SPIDER-VERSE #6 crawls its way up with multiple first appearances of various Spider-Men and Women. However, the top spot does not belong to the arachnid and instead goes to a scarab. Find out why THE MIGHTY THOR #326 is #1 book this week!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: SPIDER-VERSE #6 | MARVEL | 2020 | This issue features many first appearances: The Spinster, Sea-Spider, Spider-Requiem, Garden-Spider, Spider-Sting, V, Sun-Spider, Spidair, and White Widow. SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE will feature Miles Morales traveling across various dimensions, which has been noted to also feature over 200 Spider-characters! With so many appearing, some of these first appearances are bound to grace the silver screen, if even for a brief moment. This helped CovrPrice to track raws at a current FMV of $254 with a massive sale of $1,575 for a CGC 9.8.

#9: THOR: GOD OF THUNDER #2 | MARVEL | 2012 | Thor is back in the top 10 this week! Gorr's first appearance reclaims a spot in the top ten as fans hold tight, waiting to see a first glimpse at Christian Bale's God Butcher! This book will likely hit new highs when we finally see Gorr in future Thor trailers. This week, we tracked a high sale of $480 for a CGC 9.8.

#8: BATMAN BEYOND: THE WHITE KNIGHT #1 – 2ND PRINT – VIRGIN FOIL (1:25) | DC | 2022 | The new Robin's cameo has found another way back into the top ten. Released just last week, Sean Murphy's beautifully illustrated ratio, virgin variant, left the printing press on fire. In less than a week, we tracked it at it's current raw FMV of $85.

#7: VENGEANCE #1 | MARVEL | 2011 | The MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS is here! The debut of America Chavez in the film has shined the spotlight back on her first appearance. Without spoiling any elements of the movie, Xochitl Gomez gave a stellar performance as America Chavez. It seems, for the foreseeable future, America is here to stay in the MCU. We tracked raws at a current FMV of $392 with a high sale of $1,250 for a CGC 9.8.

#6: CAPTAIN CARTER #1 ANIMATION VARIANT (1:25) | MARVEL | 2022

Another MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS book lands in the top ten. After first appearing in the Disney+ WHAT IF? animated series, Captain Carter is seen in a teaser trailer for the MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS movie. It's only fitting that the same art style on the cover of her first solo series would be as well received. We tracked a high sale of $325 for a raw copy, with an overall FMV of $170.

#5: THOR #1 | MARVEL | 2014 | The first cover appearance of Jane Foster as Thor is iconic, leading fans to think of this book when thinking of the character. That trend continues after the trailer for THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER debuted, as we tracked a high sale of $501 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $80.

#4: EXILES #3 | MARVEL | 2018 | This is an interesting book to see in the top 10. The cover of this book has Peggy Carter in a Captain America outfit, which has led some to believe that this is the first appearance of Captain Carter, which is incorrect. As mentioned, this is the first appearance of Peggy Carter, uniformed as Captain America, which is an entirely different character. The first appearance of Captain Carter in comic books was her March 2022 series, in CAPTAIN CARTER #1. It seems, for the time being, the fandom is clamoring for this harder-to-find issue. We tracked raws at a FMV of $69 with a high sale of $500 for a CGC 9.8.

#3: ASSASSIN AND SON #1 | SCOUT COMICS | 2020 | WWE fans are no strangers to the 2022 Hall of Famer, Shad Gaspard, who wrote ASSASSIN AND SON #1. For those that are not fans of WWE, you might enjoy the fun fact that Shad provided the motion capture for the infamous Kratos in 2018's God of War. Last week, news broke that this series was optioned for a movie by State Street Pictures. Since the announcement, this book has garnered increased interest. We tracked raws at a current FMV of $30 with a high sale of $80 for a CGC 9.8.

#2: NEW AVENGERS #7 | MARVEL | 2005 | The MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS has teased the debut of many new characters and new team appearances. Once the Illuminati were confirmed in the most recent trailer, fans flocked to pick up the first appearance of the legendary marvel group. Being that the film is still fresh, we'll keep our mouths shut about the mind-blowing experience that awaits first-time viewers! We tracked raw copies at an FMV of $72 with a high sale of $415 for a CGC 9.8.

#1: THE MIGHTY THOR #326 – NEWSSTAND | MARVEL | 1982 | Another interesting book to see in the top ten list! The season finale of MOON KNIGHT had many twists and turns; one of which was seeing the fantastic Layla spread her wings and soar into a brand new role (quite literally). Marvel has since confirmed her new identity as the Scarlet Scarab. What is interesting about this book is that there is no clear connection between the TV portrayal of the hero and the comic book counterpart. This is the 1st appearance of the second Scarlet Scarab, the son of the 1st Scarlet Scarab who debuted in INVADERS #23. Regardless of this disconnect, this book has seen a massive increase in sales since the conclusion of the MOON KNIGHT series with raws at an FMV of $43 and a high sale of $345 for a CGC 9.6.

