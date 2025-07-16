Absolute Batman Takes a Hero to His Lowest Point and It’s Worth It (Review)

DC’s Absolute Universe has never been afraid to delve into the darkest corners of Darkseid’s world, but Absolute Batman sets up camp there and lives in those corners, resulting in one of the most grueling showcases of Batman’s soul and sheer will to date. It’s an impressive feat considering what the series has done to this point, but Absolute Batman #10 takes that baton and bolts out the door without ever looking back, while also building out the Dark Knight’s world and expanding the impact of its cast in compelling ways at the same time. The craziest part is this isn’t even the final showdown, and if this is anything to go by, we’re not in any way prepared for what comes next.

Scott Snyder has shown a willingness to throw caution to the wind throughout the series, making bold choices that completely shake up any preconceived notions. While this is especially true of Batman’s villains, it’s also true of the man behind the cowl, which is especially evident in issue #10 since there’s actually very little Batman until the final few pages. Instead, the spotlight shifts to the imposing but still very human person in the suit, and you get a true sense of how far Bruce is willing to go in order to fulfill his mission.

That’s true of both a character standpoint and a visual one, as Nick Dragotta, Frank Martin, and Clayton Cowles create quite the intense picture of what Bruce is willing to put himself through in order to get the job done. With or without the suit, Bruce Wayne retains the indomitable spirit that makes Batman such a symbol of terror and hope to those who abide in Gotham City, but Absolute Batman #10 breaks that symbol down to its basest elements, and it’s messy, brutal, and impressive all at once.

While Batman is a force to be reckoned with in the costume, nothing to this point has prepared you for what a desperate and lethally creative Bruce Wayne can manage to do, even in the grimiest of circumstances. Sure, the Batmobile is cool, but have you ever seen someone turn a feeding tube into an acid hose? I can answer that for you, no, you have not. There’s a rawness to every scene that conveys an unreal intensity, and that only increases as you witness the other horrors found within Arkham.

But here’s the thing. None of this really matters if you don’t have some sort of hopeful moment to cling to. Despite the darkness and atrocities of this place continually attempting to pull him down, Batman pushes forward like only he can, and while there’s still an element of tragedy in those final pages, there’s also a rewarding beacon of light piercing through the darkness, and frankly I lost it when one particular splash page brings it all together like only this team can.

Absolute Batman #10 might be too much for some, and it is unquestionably heavy and brutal at times. That said, the light at the end of the tunnel was worth it, and it’s all setting up a final clash between Batman and Bane that has the potential to be something truly special.

Rating: 5 out of 5

