Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Thor, She-Hulk & More

We are truly living in a Golden Age of comic book adaptations, and it's been good for the hobby. News of projects and hype for what's to come are driving the market this week. Bitter enemies battle it out on the top ten as Gods go head to head with God butchers. Emerald lawyers, feline thieves, and a speedy member of the pop culture community make their appearances on the list, along with everyone's favorite, apparently, comic-accurate costumed beetle. The future is bright for the community if this dichotomous top ten list is any indication!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

#10: CATWOMAN #43 – SOZOMAIKA (1:25) | DC | 2022 | Selina Kyle and Harley Quinn make for quite the pair, depicted beautifully on this Sozomaika 1:25 cover. This variant sums up the book's content, a story of a much-needed girl's night out for Catwoman after her defeat of Black Mask. Sozomaika's Catwoman variants continue to be hot month after month, with fans quick to hit the aftermarket as local LCSs have been stripped. This variant continues to climb in price with a high sale of $438 for an NM+ raw copy after a 25-bid auction! Wow. However, most are currently selling for around $240.

#9: THE SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #1 | MARVEL | 1989 | While many are chasing She-Hulk's first appearance, the meta-aware (and third-wall breaking) first issue of her second series has garnered much interest. She-Hulk finds her specific tone and style in this series that has carried through her numerous comic book series and provided inspiration for his Disney+ series. We tracked it a high sale of $260 for a CGC 9.8 with raws at a FMV of $32.

#8: THOR: GOD OF THUNDER #2 | MARVEL | 2012 | Thor: God of Thunder #2 is back (once again) in the top 10 this week! Gorr's first appearance reclaims a spot in the top ten as fans FINALLY see Christian Bale's God Butcher! Some in the community are less than thrilled, but fans remain faithful in Bale's ability to bring this terrifying and nuanced character to the big screen. We tracked it at a high sale of $500 for a CGC 9.8 with raws at a FMV of $158.

#7: THOR: GOD OF THUNDER #1 | MARVEL | 2012 | Key books in a storied run tend to get a bump when adaptations make their way to the big screen, and this book is no different. The first mention of Gorr the God Butcher goes hand in hand with his first appearance in our previous book. The excitement for Bale's depiction of Gorr is palpable, as he has a tremendous amount of excellent source material to choose from. After the latest Thor trailer, Gorr remains on the brain as collectors continue to pick up books he is featured or mentioned in. We tracked it a high sale of $155 for a CGC 9.8 and a FMV of $21 raw.

#6: THE SAVAGE SHE-HULK #1 | MARVEL | 1980 | After the recent full trailer (and then a fixed version) of SHE-HULK series from Disney+, this book has finally picked up the speed it deserves. Disney appeared to take notes from the production of Sonic, tweaking some CGI and watching a large majority of detractors fade away. We tracked it at a high sale of $919 for a CGC 9.8 with raw copies at a FMV of $172.

#5: SPEED RACER #1 | NOW | 1987 | Speed Racer, the Demon on Wheels, is reportedly receiving a TV series adaptation! Per THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER, JJ Abram's production company, Bad Robot, is set to produce the series, which aims to get back to the character's roots. Speed is beloved, first appearing in manga form way back in 1967, followed directly by an animated version in Japan and later America. This first, ongoing comic book adaptation of the manga is being snagged up quickly as news hit social media, with fans eager to get the taste of the 2008 Speed Racer film out of their mouths. The community has strong opinions on JJ Abrams, but one thing he has a solid track record of is bringing nostalgia to life on the big (and small) screen, with varying degrees of success. This news sent raw copies trending at a FMV of $38 with a high sale of $60 for a CGC 9.0.

#4: THOR #1 | MARVEL | 2014 | This first cover appearance of Jane Foster as Thor has been a repeat resident of our Top 10 over the past weeks. With the full first trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder finally dropping, it's easy to see why fans steadily pick this book up. This week we tracked it a high sale of $325 for a CGC 9.8 and a raw FMV of $98.

#3: INFINITE CRISIS #5 – JIM LEE | DC | 2006 | Blue Beetle has been around in some form or another in comics since 1939. The most recent and arguably most popular is Jaimie Reyes, becoming Blue Beetle in this issue for the first time. Recent set photos of DC's Blue Beetle, set to release in 2023, have been making waves across social media. Xolo Maridueña, of Cobra Kai fame, depicts the character in an incredible, comic-accurate costume (ripped straight from this cover) that has fans fired up after they got their first glimpse during last year's DC Fandom. With DC's film and television future quite murky lately, fans are feeling some trepidation but still hoping DC can take one out of the Marvel playbook and have some success depicting such an incredible, lesser-known character. We tracked it at a high sale of $400 for a CGC 9.8 with a raw FMV of $35.

#2: COUNTDOWN PRESENTS: THE SEARCH FOR RAY PALMER: SUPERWOMAN / BATWOMAN #1 | DC | 2007 | DC and Warner Bros came out swinging this week, pushing the market for some lesser-known characters. Per VARIETY, comedian Leslie Jones has been selected to portray Plastic Woman, who first appeared in this gender-swapped book, in an upcoming DC animated adult comedy. With the success of the Harley Quinn animated show, DC is looking to replicate that momentum with Plastic Woman. They dug deep, but that hasn't stopped fans from picking up her first (and brief) appearance! We tracked raws at a FMV of $34 with a high sale of $155.90 for a CGC 9.8.

#1: DAI KAMIKAZE! #1 | NOW | 1987 | The preview appearance of Speed Racer #1 is a little out of place in a comic about giant robots, but the Demon on Wheels is still cool! Fans and collectors are actively picking this former two-dollar book up as news broke about a new Speed Racer TV series. With a storied history dating back to 1967, depicted in manga, tv, the big screen, and comics like this in the 80s, Speed Racer has a diverse and massive fan base across multiple generations searching for a fresh take on this hi-octane series. Excitement has driven many in search of this small press book that can be had for substantially less than his first appearance in manga. We tracked it with a high sale of $30 for a raw copy.

And THAT's your TOP 10 COMICS OF THE WEEK for 5/30/22!

