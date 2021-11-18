Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include X-Men, Deadpool, Avengers & More

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

This week’s list for NOVEMBER 14th, 2021 from https://covrprice.com is dominated by Marvel this week. While a few books like Eternals #1 and Moon Knight #3 Walmart Variant remain on this week’s list, there are many new entries. The new books trending this week are due to Disney+ Day announcements (specifically X-Men ’97), Eternals speculation (the possible introduction of MI:13), and hot new variants by artists like Art Adams (featuring Majik), Dan Panosian (featuring Deadpool), and Lee Bermejo (featuring The Thing). BLACK PANTHER 2 speculation helped the first appearance of T’Challa and Storm’s son Azari T’Challa make the list with both his cameo and full first appearances. While on BLACK PANTHER 2, M’Baku’s first appearance was also trending this week due to speculation that he could be the one to take the mantle of Black Panther in the film. Let’s get into it and cover the TOP 10 comic books that were trending last week:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#10 DEADPOOL: BLACK, WHITE AND BLOOD #4 DAN PANOSIAN (1:25) | MARVEL | 2021 The 1:25 variants for this Deadpool series appear to be significantly under-ordered. They’ve been challenging to find in-store and have escalated in market value with the high demand and low supply on sites like eBay. Dan Panosian’s fun 1:25 variant is no different and moved 17 copies with a 7-day trend of 175%, and had a high sale of $125 for a raw copy.

#9 MOON KNIGHT #3 WALMART VARIANT | MARVEL | 2021 Several of the new batch of Walmart packs include this exclusive red variant of Moon Knight #3. Featuring the first full appearance of Moon Knight’s new adversary Hunter’s Moon, this version of the cover is in high demand and sold 51 copies with a 7-day trend of 74%, and had a high sale of $31 for a raw copy.

#8 CAPTAIN BRITAIN AND MI:13 #1 | MARVEL | 2008 Staying away from spoilers, due to a post-credit scene in the ETERNALS, copies of this book went flying off eBay with speculation that the MI:13 could be introduced into the MCU (specifically due to Dane Whitman’s affiliation with the agency and quick references of Captain Britain in AVENGERS: ENDGAME). Again, this is pure guesswork, but it still sold 15 copies with a 7-day trend of 258% and had a high sale of $28 for a raw copy.

#7 ETERNALS #1 | MARVEL | 1976 Thanks to the film’s 2nd weekend, there was still a significant surge of sales of Eternals #1 this week with 64 copies sold, a 7-day trend of 78%, and a high sale of $1,850 for a CGC 9.8.

#6 THE THING #1 LEE BERMEJO VARIANT | MARVEL | 2021 Collectors jumped all over this great Lee Bermejo “B” variant. This week, it made the list with 23 copies sold, a 7-day trend of 220%, a high sale of $22 for an NM+ raw copy, and a FMV of $15.

#5 AVENGERS #6 | MARVEL | 2010 Speculation of T’Challa & Storm’s son, Azari T’Challa, appearing in BLACK PANTHER 2 helped his first full appearance in this issue move 37 copies and had a high sale of $250 for a CGC 9.8.

#4 AVENGERS #62 | MARVEL | 1969 Along with Azari’s first appearance, many various sites and Youtube channels have recirculated the possibility of M’Baku taking on the mantle of Black Panther in BLACK PANTHER 2. This first appearance of M’Baku sold 29 copies, had a 7-day trend of 203%, and had a high sale of $695 for a CGC 8.0. Sales are also still robust for Shuri’s first appearance, as the market favors her to take the mantle. Which one will it be? Could it also be neither or possibly both? We’ll have to wait and see.

#3 AVENGERS #1 | MARVEL | 2010 Along with issue #6’s first full appearance of Azari, his first cameo appearance had the most traction, with many early buyers thinking that this was his first full. It sold 34 copies, had a 7-day trend of 188%, and had a high sale of $144.95 for a CGC 9.8

#2 X-MEN ADVENTURES #1 | MARVEL | 1992 During Disney Day last week, it was revealed that a new “X-men 97” animated TV series for Disney+ will premiere in 2023. This nostalgic and beloved series sent comic fans rushing to pick up the first comic book version of X-Men 97 in this 1992 X-Men Adventures series. If you recall, this landed on our Top 10 list almost a year ago when the X-Men 97 avatars were included on Disney+, and many speculated that a new series could be in the works. Well, it was correct. This week, 53 copies sold with a 7-day trend of 139% and had a high sale of $400 for a CGC 9.8. However, most notable was a newsstand copy selling for a massive new high of $800 for a 9.8.

#1 STRANGE ACADEMY #13 ARTHUR ADAMS | MARVEL | 2021 Arthur Adams’ headshot variant of Magik cover was one of the most sought-after books last week and quickly disappeared from shelves. Landing in this week’s top spot, 43 copies sold with a high sale of $40 for a raw copy and a current FMV of $27.

Check out COVRPRICE’S TOP 10 VIDEO, FEATURING THIS WEEK’S LIST. Please like and subscribe!

Want to know what your books are worth? For today’s comic book market trends, COVRPRICE.COM offers the ULTIMATE price guide with LIVE ungraded (raw) and graded sales. Manage your collection and track your portfolio’s overall value with our robust tracking systems. Check out additional content like the daily SHAKERS list, featuring today’s biggest aftermarket sales, and the MOVERS list, featuring the top-selling books by volume. With a free 10 day trial and several affordable price tiers, discover the value of your comics and sign up today!