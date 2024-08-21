Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Transformers, Gwenpool, and Daredevil

We got a varied one this week! James Harren and the Transformers make a big splash. A whole new portion of the community is discovering Gwenpool is a thing. Villains like Muse, and of course, Dr. Doom are moving up the list. Gambit again dominates the aftermarket, while Something is Killing the Children delivers some encouraging news. Now, let’s dive in!

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the weekly top trending comics. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS trending in the aftermarket. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value for the Week of 08/19/24

1: TRANSFORMERS #11 – JAMES HARREN – THANK YOU | IMAGE | AUGUST 2024: This Transformers run has been on an absolute tear. Fans are loving it! You know what else they love? Super dope covers! James Harren delivered that in spades for this Thank You variant, providing an amazing cover swap from his stellar Ultramega #1 cover. It’s quickly become the key to acquire as many fans are just discovering his talents, and how epic this Transformers run is. We tracked it at a high sale of $95 for an NM+ copy and a current NM raw of $77.

2: THE UNBELIEVABLE GWENPOOL #1 – GURIHIRU – REGULAR | MARVEL | APRIL 2016: A whole new set of fans are discovering Gwenpool. Thanks to Fortnite releasing a new battle pass with Gwenpool as a dedicated skin, new and old fans are taking a look at the character. What better transition, than picking up a copy of this book? Colorful, exuberant, oh so Gwenpool. It’s a readily accessible key for new fans to acquire that gives them a more in-depth look at who Gwenpool is. We tracked it at a high sale of $95 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $67.

3: DAREDEVIL #11 – RON GARNEY – REGULAR | MARVEL | SEPTEMBER 2016: The first appearance of Muse is steadily rocketing up the charts. Like Echo before him, most fans had no idea who the character was until he popped up in the leaked Daredevil: Born Again trailer. Immediately fans were eager to find out who this guy was, what motivates him to be a serial killer, and how in the heck this guy would be able to stand up to Daredevil. Before the leak, this book was much easier to come by. As excitement for the series grows, it’s becoming increasingly hard to secure. We tracked it at a high sale of $208 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $50.

4: THE UNCANNY X-MEN VOL.1 #251 | MARVEL | NOVEMBER 1989: While this book sports an incredibly iconic and beloved cover, it took a billion-dollar movie to make it more known to the masses. Beautifully nodded to in Deadpool and Wolverine this cover has been hot for months. Recently, a behind-the-scenes look from the film put it into a little more context, enticing fans who may have been on the fence to take a second look. We tracked it at a high sale of $300 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current FN raw of $31.

5: X-MEN ORIGINS: GAMBIT #1 | MARVEL | JUNE 2009: *Potential Spoilers*: Strangely, it took nearly 20 years for a definitive origin of Gambit to appear in comics, but here we are. The Gambit love was back in full force when fans saw that cameo in Deadpool and Wolverine. He was already hot thanks to X-Men ’97, but Deadpool and Wolverine are cranking the heat up again. It’s gotten many fans thinking, “Just who is this guy?” Well, they did a little digging and discovered this gem of an issue sporting an awesome Gambit cover and his origin within. We tracked it at a high sale of $64 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $43.

6: INFAMOUS IRON MAN #1 | MARVEL | OCTOBER 2016: Mere moments after Robert Downey Jr. walked onstage, this book exploded. Featuring the first appearance of Dr. Doom as Iron Man, WITH a Tony Stark A.I. to boot, it was bound to get hot. It’s calmed down some, but there is still a ton of hype behind it, evidenced by its spot on this list. We tracked it at a high sale of $255 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $49.

7: DOOM #1 – SANFORD GREENE – REGULAR | MARVEL | MAY 2024: This is the book that started the resurgence of Dr. Doom’s love. Featuring a stellar cover, a tribute to a beloved underground rapper, and of course Dr. Doom, it has a little everyone can appreciate. And love it they have, routinely shelling out big bucks to make it theirs and propelling this one-shot to become one of the hottest books of the year. We tracked it at a high sale of $151 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $44.

8: BLOOD HUNT #5 – KAEL NGU (1:25) | MARVEL | JULY 2024: Did someone say they wanted MORE Dr. Doom? No? Well, here’s some more. Just take a look at this cover from Kael Ngu! Not only does it grace the cover of the wildly popular Blood Hunt series, but it also has Doom front and center in full Doom mode. It doesn’t get much better for collectors, and those who secured a copy have propelled it to a healthy aftermarket. We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $54.

9: THE POWER FANTASY #1 – CASPAR WIJNGAARD – CHASE | IMAGE | AUGUST 2024: Chase versions of comics are atypical. Unlike some other hobbies, ratio variants typically dominate the aftermarket. Rarely do we see a Chase version reach such heights, but as more information comes out, we may just be getting started. The print run for this version is currently unknown, but the consensus is, it’s pretty low. This series already had some hype building on it before it debuted, and the rumor, and confirmation, of a chase copy to chase put it on the map. While it’s not seeing wild aftermarket values, it’s receiving something arguably more important to a fledgling series; fan attention and interaction. We tracked it at a high sale of $21 for an NM copy and a current NM raw of $12.

10: SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #1 | BOOM! STUDIOS | SEPTEMBER 2019: Not long after it debuted, Something is Killing the Children BOOMED in popularity. It was all anyone could talk about as fans scoured back issue bins and out-of-the-way shops for a first print copy. A few years later, and once the hype had slightly subsided, the announcement of a series adaptation from Netflix was coming. Then, pretty much crickets. Until recently, when the Boom! Studios socials posted a picture from James Tynion featuring the front page of the first draft for the second episode of the series. So, there is hope! Fans immediately attacked the aftermarket with renewed interest, doing their best to secure a copy of one of the most popular, and limited, modern series. We tracked it at a high sale of $825 for a CGC 9.8 copy and a current NM raw of $446.