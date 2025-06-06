Toxic Avenger and Jesus Christ Is the Superhero Team-Up No One Expected

If you had a team-up between Jesus Christ and the Toxic Avenger on your 2025 bingo card, then you’re in luck. Aside from being worshipped by faithful followers, Jesus Christ is also a main character in AHOY Comics’ Second Coming series by writer Mark Russell and artist Richard Pace. As you can imagine, Second Coming has garnered a good amount of press, with some viewing it as a controversial comic since it features the Chosen One. As for Toxic Avenger, he’s getting another feature film starring Peter Dinklage, a solo comic series, and a team-up where he’ll meet Jesus Christ and a host of other characters in the AHOY Comics Universe.

Next Wednesday, June 11th, will see the release of Toxie Team-Up #1 by Mark Russell and Richard Pace. It’s the latest comic book adventure for the legendary hero from the Troma Films cult classic films, following Matt Bors and Fred Harper’s revival of the character in 2024. Toxie Team-Up #1 features Toxie rubbing elbows with characters from a number of other fan-favorite AHOY titles, including Jesus Christ (from the pages of Russell and Pace’s Second Coming), the Jersey Devil (from the creature-packed anthology Project: Cryptid), Acid Chimp (from Russell, Bryce Ingman and Peter Krause’s absurdly hilarious My Bad), Dragonflyman and Stinger (from Tom Peyer and Jamal Igle’s multiversal saga The Wrong Earth), and Swamp Cop and Schitt (from Bors’ and Ben Clarkson’s satirical smash hit Justice Warriors).

Covers to Toxie Team-Up #1 — which you can check out below — are by Fred Harper and Richard Pace, with Rick Geary providing a trading card featuring Jesus Christ that you can see the front and back of. There’s also a four-page preview that shows Jesus Christ attending night court, where he’s sentenced to 40 hours of community service for causing a commotion at a megachurch. It appears he violated several anti-Christian bias statuses, if you can believe that.

Next, Jesus heads to a soup kitchen where he meets our Toxic Avenger. He uses an old trick he learned back home to turn three cans of tuna and a loaf of bread into an overflowing plate of sandwiches to feed the hungry. Last but not least, we end with Toxie noticing someone smoking a cigarette while standing underneath a “No Smoking” sign. Instead of asking the gentleman to put it out, Toxie just punches his head through a wall while screaming, “Those things will kill ya!”

Fred Harper Bagged with Exclusive Trading Card Spinning straight out of his acclaimed solo title, the Toxic Avenger battles alongside some of comics’ greatest and most controversial superstars in this surprise limited series. First up, from AHOY’s own SECOND COMING: Jesus Christ, the Son of God! Written and drawn by that smash hit comic’s creative team, Mark Russell (Batman: Dark Age) and Richard Pace, with a cover by Toxie’s own artist, Fred Harper!

Toxie Team-Up #1 goes on sale Wednesday, June 11th. Let us know your thoughts on the title in the comments below!