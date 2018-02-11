The Best #SuperheroObituaries Tweets

Comic book characters have become an integral part of our culture, with more stories to read – and live-action adaptations to watch – than can be counted. And it looks like that impact has manifested in an amusing – and slightly macabre – way.

The #SuperheroObituaries hashtag recently began popping up on Twitter, asking users to create their best eulogies for comic book heroes. Sure, it might seem like a somewhat dark topic on the surface, but the prompt has proved to have some delightful, pun-filled results.

Of course, comics themselves have provided plenty of inspiration for that hashtag, with superheroes dying (and usually coming back to life) at a pretty frequent rate. But the hashtag has spread beyond DC and Marvel characters with pretty notable canon deaths, and included plenty of heroes fans know and love.

Which #SuperheroObituaries tweet is your favorite? Could some of these tweets help soften the blow of this year’s Avengers: Infinity War? And just how many fish-related puns can be made? Read on to find out.

@CollinMurr

Batman died today. We have no idea what should be done in regards to the funeral, because no one knew his identity.

In unrelated news, billionaire Bruce Wayne died today. #SuperheroObituaries — Collin Murr (@CollinMurr) February 11, 2018

@chrispenartist

@AshGamesAcct

May we all remember The Flash as he was pre-Adobe Player. #SuperheroObituaries — AshTags (@AshGamesAcct) February 11, 2018

@charley_ck14

Thor, he was a jolly good fellow. #SuperheroObituaries — CK (@charley_ck14) February 11, 2018

@PaulSilburn

RIP. The Invisible Man. Nobody saw his death coming. #SuperheroObituaries — Paul Silburn (@PaulSilburn) February 11, 2018

@psychopogostick

He didn’t listen and wore a cape #SuperheroObituaries pic.twitter.com/KdrzouCvmu — Random Meh (@psychopogostick) February 11, 2018

@WeeRedBird

Spiderman died earlier today. His battle with Rolledupnewspaperman did not go as expected.#superheroobituaries — Wee Red Bird (@WeeRedBird) February 11, 2018

@KittyMcMayhem

#SuperheroObituaries Rest in Pieces, Ben. We’re so sorry life chipped away at you. pic.twitter.com/JSAJuaXoHr — Kitty McMayhem (@KittyMcMayhem) February 11, 2018

@Aricka_Shuck

Sad news in Gotham today, Joel Shoemaker put nipples on the bat suit. Batman has died of embarrassment. #SuperheroObituaries pic.twitter.com/XDVcRr9KdE — I’m Shucked! (@Aricka_Shuck) February 11, 2018

@garyvfoss