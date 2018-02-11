The Best #SuperheroObituaries Tweets

Comic book characters have become an integral part of our culture, with more stories to read – and live-action adaptations to watch – than can be counted. And it looks like that impact has manifested in an amusing – and slightly macabre – way.
The #SuperheroObituaries hashtag recently began popping up on Twitter, asking users to create their best eulogies for comic book heroes. Sure, it might seem like a somewhat dark topic on the surface, but the prompt has proved to have some delightful, pun-filled results.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Of course, comics themselves have provided plenty of inspiration for that hashtag, with superheroes dying (and usually coming back to life) at a pretty frequent rate. But the hashtag has spread beyond DC and Marvel characters with pretty notable canon deaths, and included plenty of heroes fans know and love.
Which #SuperheroObituaries tweet is your favorite? Could some of these tweets help soften the blow of this year’s Avengers: Infinity War? And just how many fish-related puns can be made? Read on to find out.
@CollinMurr
Batman died today. We have no idea what should be done in regards to the funeral, because no one knew his identity.— Collin Murr (@CollinMurr) February 11, 2018
In unrelated news, billionaire Bruce Wayne died today. #SuperheroObituaries
@chrispenartist
He was Groot #SuperheroObituaries pic.twitter.com/XY1CpCSuzX— Chris (@chrispenartist) February 11, 2018
@AshGamesAcct
May we all remember The Flash as he was pre-Adobe Player. #SuperheroObituaries— AshTags (@AshGamesAcct) February 11, 2018
@charley_ck14
Thor, he was a jolly good fellow. #SuperheroObituaries— CK (@charley_ck14) February 11, 2018
@PaulSilburn
RIP. The Invisible Man. Nobody saw his death coming. #SuperheroObituaries— Paul Silburn (@PaulSilburn) February 11, 2018
@psychopogostick
He didn’t listen and wore a cape #SuperheroObituaries pic.twitter.com/KdrzouCvmu— Random Meh (@psychopogostick) February 11, 2018
@WeeRedBird
Spiderman died earlier today. His battle with Rolledupnewspaperman did not go as expected.#superheroobituaries— Wee Red Bird (@WeeRedBird) February 11, 2018
@KittyMcMayhem
#SuperheroObituaries Rest in Pieces, Ben. We’re so sorry life chipped away at you. pic.twitter.com/JSAJuaXoHr— Kitty McMayhem (@KittyMcMayhem) February 11, 2018
@Aricka_Shuck
Sad news in Gotham today, Joel Shoemaker put nipples on the bat suit. Batman has died of embarrassment. #SuperheroObituaries pic.twitter.com/XDVcRr9KdE— I’m Shucked! (@Aricka_Shuck) February 11, 2018
@garyvfoss
We are here today to say goodbye to Aquaman. The most sofishticated of superheros. He will dolphinately be missed. He was never koi about his porpoise. A great sole. No more fish puns? OK…. I’ll scale it back. #SuperheroObituaries— Gary Foss (@garyvfoss) February 11, 2018