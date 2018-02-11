Comics

The Best #SuperheroObituaries Tweets

Comic book characters have become an integral part of our culture, with more stories to read – and live-action adaptations to watch – than can be counted. And it looks like that impact has manifested in an amusing – and slightly macabre – way.

The #SuperheroObituaries hashtag recently began popping up on Twitter, asking users to create their best eulogies for comic book heroes. Sure, it might seem like a somewhat dark topic on the surface, but the prompt has proved to have some delightful, pun-filled results.

Of course, comics themselves have provided plenty of inspiration for that hashtag, with superheroes dying (and usually coming back to life) at a pretty frequent rate. But the hashtag has spread beyond DC and Marvel characters with pretty notable canon deaths, and included plenty of heroes fans know and love.

Which #SuperheroObituaries tweet is your favorite? Could some of these tweets help soften the blow of this year’s Avengers: Infinity War? And just how many fish-related puns can be made? Read on to find out.

