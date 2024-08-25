Black Cat is on the prowl. August’s Ultimate Spider-Man #8, by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto, assembled the six heads of the New York territories: the Kingpin (Manhattan), Mr. Negative (Queens), Mysterio (Brooklyn), Kraven the Hunter (Staten Island), Mole Man (the Underground), and the Black Cat (the Bronx). Together, the Ultimate Sinister Six share the same goal — eliminate the Iron Man-backed vigilantes Green Goblin and Spider-Man.

The Sinister Six will make their first strike in Ultimate Spider-Man #9, which pits Peter Parker and Harry Osborn against Walter Hardy: a never-caught cat burglar known as the Black Cat. After he retired as the greatest top-floor thief in the world, Hardy used his acquired wealth to consolidate his territory in the Bronx, where he started a family. His wife died, but Hardy has a daughter (presumably Felicia Hardy) who will follow in her father’s footsteps when she crosses paths with Spider-Man in November’s issue #11.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the first look at the interior artwork below before issue #9 hits stands on September 25th:

Preview #1

Preview #2

Preview #3

Preview #4