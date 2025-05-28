Ultimate Spider-Man Just Made an MCU Villain’s Secret Identity a Lot More Complicated

Things just got more complicated for a villain in Spider-Man’s rogues gallery. The web-slinger has slowly been meeting more of his classic villains in Ultimate Spider-Man, with Wilson Fisk/Kingpin siccing his Sinister Six after Spidey and Harry Osborn/Green Goblin. This resulted in Harry’s death, though that was revealed to be a ruse orchestrated by Mysterio, who just happens to be Harry’s wife, Gwen Stacy. But there’s more to Mysterio’s identity than meets the eye, which is just how the Master of Illusion likes it. Because Gwen Stacy isn’t the only character in the Spider-Man Universe who can call themselves “Mysterio.” WARNING: Spoilers for Ultimate Spider-Man #17 below.

Ultimate Spider-Man #17 comes from the creative team of Jonathan Hickman, David Messina, Matthew Wilson, and VC’s Cory Petit. The issue focuses on Gwen Stacy and Harry Osborn taking the fight to Wilson Fisk and his Sinister Six. They each meet with different characters, which is where we see Gwen Stacy and Robbie Robertson together in Gwen’s office inside Oscorp Industries. Robbie brings Gwen some important information, and when Gwen asks why she should trust him, Robbie says that “we Mysterios have to stick together,” revealing himself to be one of the five individuals sharing the Mysterio identity in the Ultimate Universe.

Marvel Reveals Which Characters Share the Mantle of Mysterio

image credit: marvel comics

The meeting between Gwen Stacy and Robbie Robertson is interrupted by Wilson Fisk and his handler, James Wesley. With Harry believed to be dead by the general public, Kingpin wants to make sure that Gwen Stacy stays true to her deceased husband’s obligations, such as his business arrangements with Kingpin. He leaves Gwen and Mr. Wesley alone to finish signing paperwork, where we learn that Mr. Wesley is also one of the Mysterios.

Mr. Wesley helped Gwen find Harry when he and Peter Parker were being held by Kraven the Hunter. This caused some unwarranted questions from Kingpin, though Mr. Wesley was able to sidestep them. He leaves Gwen with the Mysterio amulet, meaning that it’s her turn to act as Mysterio for one week. Gwen decides to use that time to team up with Green Goblin and launch a strike against Mr. Negative and his Demons.

The duo takes out a couple of Demons, with Green Goblin helping innocents escape the building, just in time for bombs to blow it all up. Phase 1 of their war is a success, so it’s time to recruit Spider-Man for some extra backup. Ultimate Spider-Man #17 ends with Harry calling Peter to let him know that he’s alive. Peter took his family on the run after Kraven learned his secret identity. Harry tells Peter to come back home as they move on to the next phase of their plan.

The Mysterio of the Ultimate Universe is vastly different from the one on Earth-616, which is considered the main Marvel Universe. Instead of just Quentin Beck being Mysterio, he shares it with four other characters. So far we’ve met Quentin, Gwen Stacy, Robbie Robertson, and James Wesley, meaning there should be one more character to be revealed in this quintet. Things are escalating quickly, and a gang war is just around the corner. The only question is what side will the other Mysterios choose?