Ultimate Spider-Man Honors a Fallen Hero by Teasing an Unrevealed Backstory (Exclusive)

Ultimate Spider-Man peels back the curtain on two supporting characters, and one of them recently lost their life in a battle against the Sinister Six. Spider-Man has been working alongside Harry Osborn, aka the Green Goblin, to topple Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire. Fisk has retaliated back at our heroes, recruiting the Sinister Six to take out the vigilantes. Kraven the Hunter captured Spider-Man and Green Goblin, drugging them and learning their secret identities in the process. Peter Parker was able to escape, but Harry died after taking a gunshot wound to the head. He leaves behind his wife, Gwen Stacy, who must now pick up the pieces of her life without her husband by her side.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Ultimate Spider-Man #16 by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto, Matthew Wilson, and VC’s Cory Petit. It begins with Gwen Stacy standing at Harry Osborn’s gravestone on a dark, rainy night in April. Each issue of Ultimate Spider-Man moves the story forward a month. We then flashback to Gwen Stacy as a little girl sometime after her mother’s death. Gwen’s father talks to her about growing up to become the “amazing person” her mother always knew she’d be.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

We more forward again in time to when Gwen Stacy and Harry Osborn are dating. Gwen has a secret to tell Harry, and it’s that she didn’t think she’d like him since she hates rich people. Harry notes he’s not just rich, but that he’s actually wealthy. The flirting continues back and forth, with Harry being the first to say the words, “I love you,” though Gwen admits that she loves him too.

Harry asks Gwen if she’s ready to meet his parents. It seems he’s told some pretty scary stories about them, but Gwen notes they can’t be that bad, right? Gwen suddenly gets a phone call, and tells Harry, “They found him…” Who that person remains a mystery for at least a few more days, until the issue comes out next week. Maybe it’s Gwen’s father, Captain Stacy?

Ultimate Spider-Man introduces many changes to the web-slinger’s status quo. For example, he doesn’t get his spider powers until he’s a married man with two kids. Also, Green Goblin was a hero in the Ultimate Universe, and Peter and Gwen Stacy never dated. Plus, Gwen is alive, whereas her counterpart on Earth-616 was killed by Norman Osborn, the Green Goblin.

With the Sinister Six knowing Spider-Man’s secret identity, Peter has taken the family on the run outside of New York City, where they encounter Sandman. While Peter was MIA, his son Richard donned the black picotech suit to fight crime in his father’s absence. Peter takes it upon himself to train Richard, and the duo will fight side-by-side against the Sinister Six in future issues.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

The Spider-Men will meet Miles Morales in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion, the first event series for Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe. Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion is a five-issue limited series by Deniz Camp (Ultimates), Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), and Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Universe: One Year).

“Miles is definitely coming into this interaction with more experience than is traditionally the case when he meets a Peter, and that’s part of the fun. Miles has some ‘big there, done that’ energy which rubs off on the new Ultimate Spider-Men,” Ziglar told ComicBook in an exclusive interview. “In fact, I dare say it Miles might be a little too cocky for Peter’s taste but that’s also where some of the comedy lies!”

“THE SECRET ORIGIN OF MYSTERIO! Even Kingpin knows little about the criminal in the smoky helmet…but Spider-Man’s about to learn more than he bargained for!” the description of Ultimate Spider-Man #16 reads.

Ultimate Spider-Man #16 goes on sale Wednesday, April 30th. Let us know your thoughts on the exclusive preview in the comments below!