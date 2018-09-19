‘Umbrella Academy’, ‘Dragon Age’, And More Featured In New Cover Reveals

December is shaping up to be a big month for Dark Horse Comics releases, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at new covers for titles like Umbrella Academy, Dragon Age, Death Orb, and more.

First up is a new preview of two covers for Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion #3. The regular and variant covers are both done by Gabriel Ba, but the variant also features a few new characters. The three seen are Vietnamese gangsters who are at odds with the family, and they definitely look like they aren’t afraid to throw down if the situation arises.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Up next is Dragon Age: Deception #3, a series from the same team that delivered Dragon Age: Knight’s Errant. You can check out the gorgeous cover by Sachin Teng above and in the gallery. After that, we’ve got the cover to Death Orb #3 by Chris O’Halloran, which takes a minute to figure out what you’re looking at but once you see all those creepy faces it will stick with you.

You can also catch the cover to Lightstep #2 by Milos Slavkovic, and can we just say that thing January’s fighting is not someone we ever want to see in person? Up next is the cover to The Whispering Dark #3 by Tomas Aira, and while the situation doesn’t look pleasant the coloring on this cover is gorgeous.

You can see all of the covers and descriptions below.

Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion #3

Gerard Way (W), Gabriel Bá (A/Cover/Variant cover), and Nick Filardi (C)

On sale Dec 5

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

“Philippe C.

The City

wow… I have never been so amazed in my life. the mothers of agony seem like dirtball hoodlum scum, so iI was very sceptical when a friend recommended them for psychic advice. their place of business leaves a lot to be desired, in a terrible neighborhood, but its the results that matter and man did they deliver! their psychic seems like he’s done a lot of drugs, but as soon as we sat down in their private frankly kind of frightning room, it was like my dead father was right there beside me again! he knew things only my father could know, including the dirt I needed on my sister to lock her out of the trust. if I could give the mothers of agony a 10 star review I would.

Was this review helpful?”

Dragon Age: Deception #3

Nunzio DeFilippis (W), Christina Weir (W), Fernando Heinz Furukawa (A), Michael Atiyeh (C), and Sachin Teng (Cover)

On sale Dec 12

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

“BioWare’s best-selling fantasy franchise lives on in these canonical comics from Dark Horse!

Time is running out for the Inquisiton to complete a critical mission inside the Tevinter Imperium. For the dueling con artists recruited to carry it out, the stage is set for the role of a lifetime—but war is waiting in the wings!

– The creative team from Dragon Age: Knight Errant returns!”

Death Orb #3

Ryan Ferrier (W), Alejandro Aragon (A/Cover), and Chris O’Halloran (C)

On sale Dec 5

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

“The ax-swinging wasteland warrior RIDER Leads a ragtag group of rebels on a mission to overthrow the reign of a menacing cabal. With time ticking down, and a deadly assassin on their heels, the crew returns to their base to restock on weapons and reunite with PILOT, a powerful telepath who holds the key to stopping Father’s mysterious plans.

– From the creator of D4VE and Marvel’s Secret Wars: Battleworld.

– Drawn by the artist of 28 Days Later and Robocop.”

Lightstep #2 (of 5)

Milos Slavkovic (W/A/Cover)

On sale Dec 19

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

“Banished from her home world, January Lee is found floating in the Vermilion Quasar, where she is rescued by a mysterious pirate captain, Jazzman. But there’s no time to get acquainted, as their ship quickly comes under attack!

Who knew that not going the speed of light could be a weapon?”

The Whispering Dark #3

Christofer Emgård (W) and Tomás Aira (A/Cover)

On sale Dec 19

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

“An Army pilot confronts a supernatural horror in this thriller in the tradition of Lovecraft’s At the Mountains of Madness and Coppola’s Apocalypse Now

The fragility of the human body—and mind—is laid bare, as Hannah Vance battles behind enemy lines, desperately pursuing a promise of home that recedes from her approach.”