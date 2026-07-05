Upcoming Star Trek Release is Finally Giving Us the Deep Space 9 Horror Paramount Couldn’t

Star Trek fans are about to get a Halloween story for Deep Space Nine, which is rare because there hasn’t been a Star Trek Halloween special on TV since 1967. That episode was on the original series and was titled “Catspaw.” Airing in the second season, the episode has the crew of the Enterprise encounter two aliens with powers that seem magical. The air date for that episode was October 27, 1967, and it was the last time the franchise released a Halloween-themed episode, ignoring the holiday in every subsequent series throughout the franchise. Now, IDW is giving Deep Space Nine fans the Halloween episode they always needed.

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Nerdist reports that IDW is releasing a new miniseries titled Star Trek: Holo-Ween II. The series arrives just in time for Halloween and will hit stores every week in October, written by Alex Segura with art by Bailie Rosenlund.

What to Expect From Star Trek DS9 Halloween Story

Image Courtesy of IDW

Just to be clear, this isn’t the first Star Trek Halloween story since that 1967 television episode. While there wasn’t another Halloween episode on any series, IDW did release a Halloween story before with the first Holo-Ween miniseries, although that story followed Captain Picard and the crew from The Next Generation. That series was published in 2023, and it showed Picard and his crew celebrating Halloween to ease the mood after an anxiety-ridden adventure. However, when crew members go missing one by one, they realize something is amiss. That series had four issues, and it was released in October 2023, leading up to Halloween itself.

The new story takes place on the eve of a high-stakes diplomatic summit. However, when a communications blackout occurs, Worf, Dax, Odo, and Bashir have to hold things together as the visiting dignitaries get nervous. When a member of DS9 is accused of murder, the paranoia starts to rise, and everything starts to fall apart. There are four comics in the series, with each one being released weekly in October. Pre-orders for all four issues are due by August 31st.

Writer Alex Segura said that the best part of the story was putting Jadzia Dax front and center in the mystery. There is also excitement because the synopsis also reveals that something has gone terribly wrong “inside the station’s holosuites,” which opens up a lot of opportunities for scary scenes and unpredictable action. It does come as a surprise that there weren’t more Halloween stories in the franchise because the storylines throughout the years lend themselves a lot to horror. While Paramount refused to go in that direction, fans luckily have IDW around to offer up the stories we didn’t even know we needed.

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