Exclusive: Valiant Relaunching Shadowman, Redesign Revealed

Valiant’s Shadowman is returning in his own ongoing series, and he’s bringing an all-star team along for the ride.

Valiant is launching a new Shadowman ongoing series with writer Andy Diggle and artist Stephen Segovia at the helm. Returning to the Shadowman role is Jack Boniface, and he’s sporting an all-new design to celebrate the occasion. Things kick off in Fear of the Dark, a three-part arc that sees Shadowman taking control of his birthright.

“It’s a story about stepping out of the shadows and embracing the light. Trying to move on from your own mistakes and be a better man. Of course, it’s not easy,” Diggle said. “As Shadowman, Jack will never fully be able to escape his own demons. It’s about learning to live with them. And as he comes to a better understanding of himself and his family’s legacy, he’ll discover whole new worlds and new powers he never even imagined he had.”

You can view an exclusive preview of his all-new design and the issue itself in the gallery.

This will be Andy Diggle’s first book with Valiant, and Valiant Editor-in-Chief Warren Simmons couldn’t be more excited to work with him.

“Andy Diggle is a phenomenal new addition to Valiant, and he brings an incredible amount of vision and precision to his long-term plans for one of Valiant’s most seminal characters,” Simons said. “Together with the exceptional Stephen Segovia – who is delivering page after page of stunning, career-defining work on this series – this team is gearing up to unleash what will be one of Valiant’s most important series and a central new pillar for our publishing line.”

2018 is primed to be big for Shadowman, so expect to see a lot of him all throughout the year.

“Make no mistake: Shadowman #1 will be Valiant’s single most important monthly series launch of 2018,” said Valiant CEO & Chief Creative Officer Dinesh Shamdasani. “Over the past year, we’ve dedicated a vast amount of time and resources to cementing tentpole series for our most beloved and demanded characters, and Shadowman has long been at the top of that list. This is one of the most vital, but as-yet unexplored, mythologies in the whole of the Valiant library. Together, Andy Diggle and Stephen Segovia are going to be leading off a massive slate of surprises – wait until you see the second arc! – that are going to make Shadowman an integral component of Valiant’s bold plans for the future.”

You can find the description and the solicitation details below.

“Don’t fear your demons… Fight them! Orphaned at birth and raised on the margins of society, Jack Boniface never knew his place in the world. Until he discovered it waiting for him…in a darkness far older than the reign of men…”

“Unbeknownst to him, Jack was fated to become the next in a long lineage of Shadowmen – mortals bound to violent voodoo spirits of immense power – that could safeguard our world against incursions from realms beyond. For years, he struggled to control the loa’s murderous urges – a battle he eventually lost. But now, after years of self-imposed exile, the man once known as Shadowman is returning home to sharpen the weapon within…and unleash a reckoning on the evils of our world that will soon send shockwaves through heaven and hell alike…”

