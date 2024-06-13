Venom War: Deadpool Announced by Marvel Comics (Exclusive)

Cullen Bunn returns to the worlds of Venom and Deadpool for a new Venom War tie-in series.

By Timothy Adams

Deadpool is going to find himself tied up in the symbiote war taking place in the pages of Venom. This is a busy time for the Merc With a Mouth, as we move closer and closer to the theatrical release of Deadpool & Wolverine. In the Marvel Comics Universe, Deadpool is starring in a relaunch of his solo series, and is also teaming up with Wolverine in a few miniseries' looking to capitalize on the Deadpool & Wolverine craze. So it only makes sense that if there is going to be a Venom War, then Deadpool must be involved in its shenanigans. 

ComicBook can exclusively announce Venom War: Deadpool by writer Cullen Bunn and artist Rob Di Salvo. Bunn is very familiar with the Venom mythos and the Merc With a Mouth, having penned several stories featuring both characters. Except this time he's sending Deadpool into Venom War to battle an army of Zombiotes.

"Well, listen. Every time I think my time with Deadpool has come to an end, something unbelievably cool comes along and I just can't turn away," Cullen Bunn said in a statement. "With Venom War, the idea of throwing Deadpool (and a couple of very special guest stars I have history with) in the middle of a huge, wild event was just too awesome to pass up. And I think I've come up with a story that anyone will get a kick out of. It's crazy and frantic, but you can read it all by its lonesome if you wanted, and still love it."

What is Venom War: Deadpool #1 about?

venomwardpool2024001-cov.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Marvel's description of Venom War: Deadpool #1 reads, "DEADPOOL KILLS… A SYMBIOTE PLAGUE?! The Merc with a Mouth bit off more than he can chew – a horde full of ravening ZOMBIOTES! Who has Wade not @#$'d off badly enough to actually lend him a hand? Fan-favorite DEADPOOL scribe CULLEN BUNN is back for more mercenary mayhem!"

It features a cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli showing Deadpool attempting to fight his way through the horde of zombie symbiotes, with only his guns and swords standing between victory and defeat.

What is Venom War about?

venom-war-marvel-comics-teaser.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"LAST VENOM STANDING! The Venom Symbiote has bonded with both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at different points. Now both Brocks are going head-to-head, determined to be the one, true Venom!" Marvel's description of Venom War reads. "Father versus son in a showdown of showdowns that threatens to tear the world asunder! From heavyweight talent champions Ewing and Coello comes a Battle for the 'Biote like you've never seen!"

"This is what we've been building to since the start of this wild and way-out symbiote odyssey – the fateful confrontation between father and son!" Venom writer Al Ewing explained. "Where better to have it than inside the squared circle? And who better to bring this all-action epic to the page with than my old buddy Iban Coello? I'm tellin' ya, goo believer -- this is vehemently varied Venom violence like never viewed, and only one host can wear the symbiote when the dust settles! Who's it gonna be?"

