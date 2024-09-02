Venom War Preview Teases Showdown With Spider-Man

Marvel is teeing up a showdown between Spider-Man and Venom. The latest blockbuster crossover event running through the Marvel Universe is Venom War, a symbiote-focused story about the father-son duo of Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock. Father and son have both been host to the Venom symbiote, and both have witnessed horrifying futures that they’re each responsible for. Venom War has already delivered twists and turns, with the biggest being the reunion between Spider-Man and the Venom symbiote. So how does Eddie Brock feel about Spider-Man being back in the black suit? Readers will soon find out.

Marvel released the preview for Venom War #2 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello, Frank D’Armata, and VC’s Ariana Maher. The beginning of the preview brings Liz Allan’s Misery into the mix, after a Zombiote explosion takes over the Alchemax building, all thanks to Eddie Brock’s evil counterpart from the future, Meridius. He may be wearing a nice business suit, but Meridius is definitely up to no good. Meanwhile, Spider-Man has shown up in the black suit to call a ceasefire between Eddie and Dylan that just happens to take place in a wrestling ring.

When Spider-Man asks Eddie to only refer to him by his costume name, Eddie retorts that Spider-Man is wearing his costume. “Why are you wearing my symbiote, Spider-Man?” Eddie asks as the Venom War #2 preview comes to an end.

What is Venom War #2 about?

THE VENOM WAR RAGES ON! Eddie and Dylan Brock, father and son, in a bloodthirsty battle to determine the one true VENOM! But there’s one more contender entering the ring – THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! And the vengeful MERIDIUS begins his endgame, unleashing mindless half-zombie, half-symbiote ZOMBIOTES upon New York City and threatening to transform heroes, villains and innocents into his bloodthirsty servants!

You can check out the exclusive preview of Venom War #2 below. The full issue goes on sale Wednesday, September 4th.

