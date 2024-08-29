Venom War Teases a Confrontation Between Spider-Man and Eddie Brock (Exclusive)

Spider-Man and Venom are on the verge of being on bad terms again. There was a time when Venom was the most feared Spider-Man villain, with his giant muscles, oversized mouth, and elongated tongue. But the years have been kind to the Lethal Protector, with Venom becoming a legit good guy and fighting alongside Spider-Man. The Venom corner of the Marvel Universe has evolved so much that Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote even headline their own events, with Venom War the latest example. The first installment of the crossover event reunited Spider-Man and the symbiote, which is something Eddie Brock isn’t too pleased with.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Venom War #2 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello, Frank D’Armata, and VC’s Ariana Maher. The beginning portion takes readers to Alchemax headquarters, where Meridius, Eddie Brock’s evil counterpart from the future, is introducing an anti-symbiote concoction called the K-Chemical, aka the zombiote. Once a guard barges into the board room to alert everyone that the symbiotes in Alchemax are out of control, Meridius uses the chaos as the perfect opportunity to test drive a zombiote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once the zombiote attaches to an individual named Carlton, it begins to go on a violent attack. Luckily, Liz Allan is there and transforms into Misery, half anti-Venom, half Carnage, to take it down. Meanwhile, we catch up with Spider-Man and Venom inside a wrestling ring.

Venom wants his symbiote back from Spider-Man

The Venom symbiote has been separated from Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock, after they each witnessed dark futures that they each were responsible for. Venom War sees father and son go to war against each other to become the one, true host of Venom. The monkeywrench in those plans is the symbiote, who reached out to Peter Parker, with Spider-Man taking on the black suit once again.

When Spider-Man asks Eddie to only refer to him by his costume name, Eddie retorts that Spider-Man is wearing his costume. “Why are you wearing my symbiote, Spider-Man?” Eddie asks as the Venom War #2 preview comes to an end.

You can check out the exclusive preview of Venom War #2 below. The full issue goes on sale Wednesday, September 4th.

Cover

Cover of Venom War #2

Preview 1

Preview of Venom War #2

Preview 2

Preview of Venom War #2

Preview 3

Preview of Venom War #2

Preview 4

Preview of Venom War #2

Preview 5