Watch ‘Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe’ Episode 5 Right Here

We’re nearing the end of this crazy series, and now you can check out the next action-packed episode right here.

Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe puts Ninjak against Valiant’s biggest guns, and in episode 5 that means the lovable duo of Archer and Armstrong. Ninjak’s in pretty rough shape these days, making it just about the worst time to run into these two, and what follows is one of the most entertaining fights in the series yet.

If you don’t know who Archer and Armstrong are, you’ll love them by the end of this episode. Oh, and no Archer, no one believes your bad cop act…no one. Good try though!

You can watch the fifth episode of Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe in the video above.

The big finale hits tomorrow, so make sure to come back to ComicBook.com to see how this crazy series ends! If you're not caught up yet though you can check out the other episodes of the series here.

Directed by Aaron and Sean Schoenke of Bat in the Sun Productions – the creators of the massively popular YouTube sensation Super Power Beat Down – and written by Aaron Schoenke, Sean Schoenke, Joe Harris, and Andrew Rowe, NINJAK VS. THE VALIANT UNIVERSE stars Michael Rowe (The CW’s Arrow and The Flash) as Colin King, aka Ninjak; Jason David Frank (Power Rangers) as Bloodshot; John Morrison (WWE, El Rey’s Lucha Underground) as the Eternal Warrior; Chantelle Barry (90210, Entourage) as Roku; Kevin Porter (Dodgeball) as Armstrong; Ciera Foster (Two and a Half Men) as Livewire, and Derek Theler (ABC’s Baby Daddy) as X-O Manowar.

Fans can also check out Eliot Rahal (The Paybacks) and Joe Bennett’s (Teen Titans) Ninjak VS. The Valiant Universe comic series. All four issues are available now in comic stores.

“Colin King is Ninjak, MI6’s deadliest intelligence operative and weapons expert. When the ruthless assassin Roku exploits his greatest weakness, Ninjak will be forced to betray his closest allies. Now, on the run, he must face off against the most powerful heroes known to man for a high-octane, take-no-prisoners trial by fire more perilous and more unpredictable than any he’s faced before. On April 21st, the world’s most dangerous super-spy goes to war with the Valiant Universe…”

Episode six of Ninjak Vs The Valiant Universe will release tomorrow, April 26th.