Wesley Snipes Working on Graphic Novel The Exiled

Thanks to starring as Blade in three live-action films, Wesley Snipes has a major following among comic book fans, with his latest project giving them even more to be excited about, as he’s delivering the all-new graphic novel The Exiled. The release of the book will embrace a crowdfunding model, allowing fans to either solely purchase the book or spring for a number of other limited-edition extras to share their love of the project, with the book’s Kickstarter campaign set to start in June. While the book is set to be a complete journey, it could potentially ignite spinoffs or other continuations.

Per press release, “Gifted Rebels and PCB Entertainment announced today a partnership with Wesley Snipes and his Maandi House Studios to collaborate on the creation of a new graphic novel, The Exiled, which follows Detective Niles ‘Roach’ Washington as he pursues a serial killer in the aftermath of a deadly gas attack. The killer is ripping the spines from his victims and using tools over five-thousand years old. The world outcasts Roach for his theories, but his instincts keep pushing him forward. With enemies on all sides, and within, he wades into the darkness to find the killer and uncovers Earth’s darkest secret.

“The new project will be crowdfunded via Kickstarter, which will launch on June 21st and provide backers an opportunity to get a Collector’s Edition 140-page graphic novel, along with a manga-sized ‘Go Version,’ and an additional story set in the world of The Exiled. In addition, day-one backers will receive a campaign only 120mm figurine of Detective Washington in action. For more information on joining the campaign, supporters can visit https://bit.ly/theexiled.

“A unique feature of The Exiled graphic novel experience is it will contain hidden codes throughout the book that give access to digital collectibles and exclusive events.

“Keith Arem of PCB Ent. and Wesley Snipes started their professional relationship on Demolition Man, where Keith was working on the video game adaptation. Years later, they rekindled their partnership and discussed their mutual love of comics and storytelling. Adam Lawson and Keith had previously collaborated on the graphic novel, Dead Speed, and began developing The Exiled when they decided to engage Wesley to develop it together.

“After funding of the project is complete, the book will continue into publication through Gifted Rebels www.giftedrebels.com, an LA-based graphic novel, and board game company. The Exiled graphic novel is a complete story that opens the door to many others.

“The story is created by Wesley Snipes, Keith Arem, and Adam Lawson. Adam is penning the comic book script, with Gabriel ‘Eskivo’ Santos (Knightwraith) doing the art and Valentina Bianconi (Seven Swords, Two Moons) handling the colors.”

“Comics let you explore big worlds. Since Blade, I have been attracted to origin stories and developing characters. Now, I get to build ‘Roach’ as a character from the ground up and I dig that,” said Wesley Snipes.

“I’m thrilled to work with Wesley again. He is a fantastic creative partner, and Adam and I love collaborating with him. The Exiled is a dark reflection of what is happening in the world, and a chance for us to explore new conspiracies and stories,” said Keith Arem, President of PCB Entertainment.

“This campaign will be for the backers who want to come on the journey with us. They will get their books first and in a format no one else ever will,” added Adam Lawson, President of Gifted Rebels.

