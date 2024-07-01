What If Donald Duck Became Wolverine: Preview the Disney-Marvel Mashup Comic

He's the best there is at what he does — and what he does isn't very slice. After asking "what if" Donald Duck's Uncle Scrooge became a Thanos-like supervillain in his own one-shot comic, Marvel Comics is telling an all-new DuckTale in Marvel & Disney: What If...? Donald Duck Became Wolverine #1. The one-shot, which mashes up Marvel's Wolverine of the X-Men and Disney's Donald Duck in honor of their respective 50th and 90th anniversaries, puts a Disney-fied twist on Old Man Logan: the foul-tempered fowl uses his unbreakable adamantium claws to slice apple pie when Hawkeye (a Marvel-ized Mickey Mouse) recruits his old pal to defeat the peg-legged Pete-Skull.

On stands July 31st, the crossover comic introduces Donald-Wolverine and other reimagined Disney and Marvel mashups like Mickey-Hawkeye and Goofy-Hulk as it revisits some of the greatest moments in the berserker duck's history, including his time with Weapon X and the Uncanny X-Men.

The official synopsis states, "Travel to the near future where chaos rules as Pete-Skull transforms Duckburg into a super-hero-less wasteland. Only Old Donald Duck can turn the tide, but he's given up his battling days and prefers naps and his grandma's apple pie over fighting villains. When Mickey-Hawkeye comes knocking at the door with Goofy-Hulk at his side, Donald-Wolverine has to make a choice! Will a trip down memory lane change his mind to save the world? Or will the lure of the backyard hammock and a long nap keep him from popping his claws one last time?"

"Donald Duck and Wolverine are two characters that seem almost impossible to make coexist, but in fact they possess very similar personality: they are both hot-tempered and unlucky, but in adversity they do not lose heart and always show that they have a big heart," said writer Luca Barbieri. "Once this point was focused, writing the story turned out to be easy and fun."



Added artist Giada Perissinotto: "I always thought Wolverine's sideburns only looked good on Uncle Scrooge, but when I drew them on Donald Duck I realized they fit him perfectly too! Those pointy head tufts and thick sideburns go well with his shaggy being. I had so much fun adapting Wolverine's hair to Donald Duck that I would do him like this all the time now!"



Below, see the first interior pages and the lineup of variant covers before What If...? Donald Duck Became Wolverine #1 goes on sale July 31st.