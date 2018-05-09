8 Reasons Now Is the Time for Hellboy’s Return

B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know returns this week to follow up on the incredible cliffhanger from the end of its fifth issue. The conclusion of its first arc left Abe Sapien and Liz Sherman standing over the corpse of their longtime colleague and friend, Hellboy. We don’t want to spoil anything from the new issue itself, but we are hoping that Hellboy officially returns today.

Hellboy was killed at the end of “The Fury” in 2011 after defeating Nimue and saving most of England. In his wake he left a world prepared for the apocalypse which the B.P.R.D. battled in the pages of B.P.R.D.: Hell On Earth. His story continued in 10 issues of Hellboy in Hell, which detailed the death of Satan and ended with Hellboy finally resting. It was an appropriate ending and one that upset expectations in a meaningful way.

However, with his body resurfacing and even greater threats for the Earth looming (along with a new movie in 2019), it seems that now is the time for Hellboy to make a big return. It’s not just that it makes commercial sense though. After so many years away, there are a lot of reasons that now is the perfect time for Hellboy to come back…

More Mignola Is Always a Good Thing

Let’s start with the obvious. We love reading great comics, and everything published under the Hellboy line of comics headed up by creator Mike Mignola is consistently great. This includes the ongoing B.P.R.D. series, the multiple miniseries featuring past characters and stories, and anything else that arises along the way. No matter where these adventures lead, they’re part of a team and history that consistently promises some of the best horror and adventure comics in the business. Bringing Hellboy back means that Mignola has more stories to tell with the character and will be making more comics. That’s a win-win scenario for everyone involved, a win-win-win scenario if you count Hellboy.

The B.P.R.D. Needs Hellboy

If you’re caught up with the recent events of B.P.R.D.: The Devil You Know, then you know that this team can use all of the help they can find. Following the defeat of the Ogdru Hem and a single dragon of the Ogdru Jahad, they are running very short on staff with many of the team’s longest running heroes killed, including both Johann Krauss and Kate Corrigan. Now an even greater threat looms on the horizon. Hellboy’s return would provide hope in a necessary moment and strong leadership at a time when many members are at one another’s throats. If there was ever a chance for Hellboy to seize the mantle of “Once & Future King”, it’s now.

A Limited History

Even while Hellboy has been deceased, fans haven’t lacked stories about the character. Miniseries detailing his earliest adventures with the B.P.R.D., largely set in the 1950s, have been providing a much needed reminder of the hero we love. However, there’s only so much history to be filled. Much of the original Hellboy stories already worked backwards and it is a matter of time until the past and present collide. Rather than continuing to look to the past, it might be time to reintroduce Hellboy to the present.

Unfinished Business

When Hellboy died, it was apparent that his work on Earth wasn’t complete. There’s the matter of prophecy, both his being connected to the Ogdru Jahad and the last descendant of King Arthur. These elements played into his final moments, but are not resolved as England has disappeared and the Right Hand of Doom is still attached to Hellboy (albeit in Hell). He also left behind friends and a lover who miss him dearly, as well as a world that obviously needs him in the wake of “Hell On Earth.” Hellboy is simply too important to his world to be gone for good, and his story leaves important strands dangling in need of resolution.

A Chance to Reflect

Following a long rest on the throne of Hell, it will be worthwhile to see what Hellboy’s perspective is following his climactic adventures and death. He is obviously a changed man and it is about time to learn what that change means for him and his world. Whether that involves reflecting with surviving loved ones or working to help Earth recover following the Ogdru Hem’s invasion, Hellboy deserves a chance to reflect on his legacy and what comes next for him and his family.

“Hellboy In Hell” Is a Coda

Hellboy In Hell ends with Hellboy resting on a throne, but those final pages serve more as a coda than a true ending. As we’ve already detailed, there’s a lot of story left to tell and questions that remain unanswered. What this spectacular miniseries really served to do was remove Hellboy from the craziness consuming Earth and refocus the series on its lead character. That has happened and with his purpose and place clarified, it’s time to move on to the next thing.

Return of the Ogdru Jahad

The biggest reason for bringing Hellboy back is that the Ogdru Jahad are still resting in space. While one was defeated by Johann and Liz, that still leaves six dragons capable of annihilating Earth and Hellboy with the key to their cage. If the current prophecies are true, far worse threats are coming and that could mean the rest of the Ogrdu Jahad will soon awaken. If they’re to be defeated, especially after Johann’s death, then Hellboy will need to return.

Meeting a New Generation of Readers

There’s also value in a well-timed return. While many of us already know how great Hellboy comics can be, a whole new generation of readers are about to discover the character in a new movie next year. Having Hellboy back from his place of birth and temporary retirement to lead the B.P.R.D. in their new adventures will provide a great starting point for readers to discover comics, Mike Mignola, and the past adventures of Hellboy. It is simply too good of an opportunity to miss and a real reason to bring Hellboy back in 2018.