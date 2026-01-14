New Godzilla Game Reveals Key Details (Including 15 Playable Characters)

2026 is set to be a big year for everyone’s favorite powerhouse Kaiju Godzilla, as not only will it see the return of Monarch (in its second season), but it will also feature the heavily anticipated sequel Godzilla Minus Zero towards the end of the year. Things get even better though for fans of the Godzilla universe, as there’s a new Godzilla game on the way early in the year, and it will feature an absurdly impressive 15 playable characters from the franchise.

That new game is titled Godzilla: Reign of Kaiju, and will be the newest addition to the UniVersus franchise. There are already Godzilla decks from a previous release, but Reign of Kaiju will deliver a full booster experience that will bring 15 playable characters from the Godzilla world. Those characters will be pulled from classic, modern, and fan favorite eras. It won’t be too long until you can jump in either, as the game will release on March 13th.

Everything We Know About Godzilla: Reign of Kaiju

Details are still being kept close to the vest for Godzilla: Reign of Kaiju, but there are several things we know will be part of the set. As of now, we only know one of the new playable characters, which as GreenWitEVIL revealed, is the powerful Shin Godzilla. His preview also revealed several other new cards, including the Wrecking The City attack (which featured Rulers of Earth artwork), the Foundation card Destructive Tendencies, and the Foundation card The Wrath of Godzilla. The only other card we’ve seen is the Power Token, which can be found above.

Outside of the new cards, we also know that the set will feature new attacks and foundation designs that are inspired by beams, wings, and armor plating. There will also be fresh interpretations of Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah, as well as alternate art cards of the playable characters.

There will also be 3 new PVE Encounters to play, new cards for all 12 symbols (including Infinity), and the new Token Card, which comes with a new way to utilize a Token. The new Power Tokens get added to your stage now and allow you to store them so you can unleash them at the perfect time and do big-time damage. There are several ways to generate new tokens with other cards in the set, so you’ll have a few options to perfect your strategy.

Godzilla: Reign of Kaiju releases in stores on March 13, 2026.

