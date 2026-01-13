Attack on Titan Returns With a New Look At Beloved Character

Attack on Titan returns this month with the theatrical release of a Dolby Cinema remastered version of Attack on Titan: The Final Chapter – The Last Attack, which hit theaters on January 9th. Based on the story by Hajime Isayama, the anime reached unprecedented heights of popularity. While fans were expressing disappointment toward the manga’s final arc, the anime had already changed studios after Season 3, when WIT Studio couldn’t commit to the tight schedule. MAPPA, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man, decided to adapt the anime’s final season, further elevating the animation quality and popularizing the series even more.

The final season takes a drastic turn after a time skip, following Eren Yeager’s journey as he struggles with the truth of the world. While the story primarily centers around Eren, Levi Ackerman, the squad captain of the Special Operations Squad within the Survey Corps, always stays in the limelight. To promote the anime’s re-release, theaters are distributing various kinds of bonuses to fans who watch the film. One of these bonuses is a newly drawn visual of the character by MAPPA. The visual features Levi wearing his bandages while holding a large spear and gazing into the distance. The distribution is limited to January 16th to 22nd, and there’s only a limited quantity, so there’s a first-come, first-served rule.

Levi Ackerman Is One of The Best Attack on Titan Characters

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Ever since his introduction in the first season, Levi has always been one of the most beloved characters in the series. As a human without the powers of a Titan, Levi is unarguably the strongest of them all. His exceptional strength isn’t only the result of his training and experience as a soldier, but the blood of his Ackerman Clan also contributes a lot to his unparalleled strength.

Throughout the series, he has been an exceptional pillar of support to Eren and the others, while often making crucial decisions on the fly to do what’s best for the Survey Corps. As a victim of the brutal world of Titans, he is also one of those who lost way too many things in life. The bonus illustration features his appearance in the aftermath of the war, portraying his injuries while he is gazing into the distance, making him look extremely heartbreaking.

The injuries were a result of barely surviving a close-range Thunder Spear explosion from Zeke Yeager that cost him his right eye and fingers. Additionally, during the battle against Eren’s Founding Titan, a Titan bit his left leg. Levi carried the tragic memories and scars of the battle with him throughout his life. After the Rumbling, he stayed in Liberio, a Marleyan city, while the world built itself back together piece by piece. Despite being in a wheelchair, he decided to help the survivors and even formed an unlikely bond with Gabi and Falco, who were fighting on the opposite side during the war.

