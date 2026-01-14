3 Fantasy Books Coming in 2026 That Already Need Movie or TV Adaptations

The fantasy genre continues to thrive, especially when it comes to books — and 2026 brings the release of several titles that already sound adaptation-worthy. Although I’m still waiting on some of 2025’s best fantasy books to be green-lit as TV shows or movies, 2026 releases are officially hitting stores. And there are many exciting additions to the genre coming out this year, ranging from debuts to stories written by established authors.

Some of these upcoming fantasy books are sequels to well-loved stories; both Leigh Bardugo and V.E. Schwab are continuing their Alex Stern and Villains series, respectively. Many are also hoping we’ll see the conclusion of Pierce Brown’s Red Rising Saga, as there’s a chance Red God will finally arrive in 2026. However, the most interesting concepts come from wholly new stories, which help round out the year’s fantasy lineup. From a werewolf tale to the latest from Divergent author Veronica Roth, those are the ones I’d really like to see adapted for the screen.

3) The Red Winter by Cameron Sullivan

In the 1760s, attacks in France were attributed to a creature dubbed the Beast of Gévaudan. Cameron Sullivan’s debut novel, The Red Winter, seeks to reimagine this piece of history. A fantasy story set in 1785, The Red Winter chronicles the return of the beast through the eyes of professor and monster slayer Sebastian Grave. As Sebastian sets out to end its slaughter for a second time — complete with a “demonic counterpart” and ex-lover — he must grapple with the dangerous creature itself and an increasingly suspicious clergy on his tail.

Sullivan’s story sounds like it has everything you could want from a fantasy narrative: high stakes, romantic tensions, and an intriguing backdrop. It also promises to blend horror elements into its narrative — and it’s gotten high praise from authors in both genres, including T. Kingfisher and Alix E. Harrow (via Goodreads). The book is shaping up to be one of the most exciting fantasy releases of 2026, and its strengths make it a clear choice for an adaptation. It’s a great time for it, too, given the popularity of horror and fantasy in recent years. Perhaps it will get noticed once it comes out on February 24.

2) The Elsewhere Express by Samantha Sotto Yambao

Booklist likens the world of Samantha Sotto Yambao’s The Elsewhere Express to a Studio Ghibli setting in its review. And really, is there a better argument for adapting a novel for the screen? The cover gives off the dreamy, colorful vibes so often associated with Studio Ghibli films, and the book’s synopsis confirms how whimsical it is. It’s set in a world where the titular train appears to those feeling lost in life, following one such character as she’s taken aboard. Raya and her new friend Q discover all sorts of incredible things on the Elsewhere Express, but they’re also faced with a stowaway threatening its passengers.

The Elsewhere Express has such a unique concept that it feels impossible to ignore this 2026 release — and that intrigue would carry over to a movie or show. The visuals would no doubt be stunning, especially if the cover and plot details are anything to go by. And the mixture of self-reflection and mystery offered by the storyline would make this a fun ride, even for viewers unfamiliar with the source material. It’s also a standalone, so it’s ideal for a quick limited series or feature film. The Elsewhere Express hits shelves on January 20.

1) Seek the Traitor’s Son by Veronica Roth

Veronica Roth is best known for the Divergent series, and the author’s 2026 release — Seek the Traitor’s Son — will see her blending her knack for dystopian storytelling with the fantasy genre. Pitched as a “romantic dystopian fantasy,” Seek the Traitor’s Son follows Elegy Ahn, a woman whose home is at odds with the Talusar, a nation that reveres a fever that kills half of its victims. The catch? It bestows extraordinary gifts upon the survivors. Elegy is a mere soldier in this fight against the Talusar, but a prophecy places her and one of the enemy generals at the center of it. One will conquer the other, but only time will tell which of them emerges victorious.

Roth’s 2026 novel sounds like a fun new addition to the fantasy landscape, with enough familiar tropes to appeal to a wide audience. It boasts the best elements of the fantasy, romantasy, and dystopian genres — and thanks to Roth’s previous books, we know she can handle all of them. With dystopian likely to make a comeback after The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, it’s a great time for Roth’s book to be optioned for a show or film. And it would make up for the Divergent movies never getting a proper ending… well, sort of.

