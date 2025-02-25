Wicked Is Getting a Graphic Novel (And We Have a First Look)

The film adaptation of Wicked took entertainment by storm when it opened in theaters last November. The Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande starring film took audiences to an Oz before Dorothy to tell the story of how the Wicked Witch of the West got that title and revealed a whole new world for fans. But while there is a bit of a wait for the second part of the story — Wicked: For Good will hit theaters later this year — fans don’t have to wait nearly that long to revisit the story. Author Gregory Maguire’s original novel is getting the graphic novel treatment this spring Wicked: The Graphic Novel Part I is set to be published on March 11th — and ComicBook has a first look.

Published by Morrow Paperbacks, Wicked: The Graphic Novel Part I brings Maguire’s beloved novel with art from Scott Hampton. The graphic novel, an adaptation unlike any fans have seen of this beloved story before, is the first in a two-part series adapted by Hamilton. The graphic novel will give readers an all-new way to experience the story. You can check out a look at the art of the graphic novel in the various images below.

The graphic novel adaptation comes nearly 30 years after the publication of Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. While Maguire’s novel has been wildly popular and influential — it was the inspiration for Wicked the Broadway musical, which the Academy Award-nominated film adapts — this new graphic novel is an adaptation as Maguire originally wrote it, a “fantastical story with dark edges that explores morality and ambition, love and friendship, discovering one’s inner power.”

Here’s the official description of the graphic novel: “Experience the magic of Oz as you’ve never seen it before with this brand-new graphic novel adaptation of Gregory Maguire’s masterpiece Wicked, the inspiration for the Broadway show and major motion picture — the first in a two-part series featuring gorgeous full-color illustrations by Scott Hampton. Like Dorothy when she crash-landed all those years ago, prepare to be swept into a new and colorful world in this first-ever graphic novel adaptation of Wicked. While the long-running Broadway musical and major motion picture take inspiration from this iconic novel, this is Oz as Gregory Maguire wrote it — a fantastical story with dark edges that explores morality and ambition, love and friendship, and discovering one’s inner power.”

The upcoming graphic novel isn’t the only Wicked treats that fans can enjoy before Wicked: For Good hits theaters, either. A new novel about Elphaba is also coming out in March. Debuting on March 25th, Elphie: A Wicked Childhood is set to explore the story of young Elphie as she is shaped by her mother, Melena, father Frex, and deals with the relatable aspects of growing up , like childhood jealousy with the arrival of her siblings Nessarose and Shell, as well as the events that will ultimately define her stance on larger issues, like the mistreatment of Oz’s animal population. The story will follow Elphie’s journey leading up to her fateful arrival at Shiz — and meeting Galinda.

Wicked: The Graphic Novel Part I by Gregory Maguire as adapted and illustrated by Scott Hampton, will be published on March 11th. Elphie: A Wicked Childhood will be published on March 25th. Wicked will be available to stream on March 21st on Peacock, and Wicked: For Good is set to open in theaters on November 21st.