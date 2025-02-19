Wicked Finally Gets a Streaming Premiere Date

One of the most popular films of 2024 is finally going to make its streaming service debut in March. Wicked broke box office records back in November and rode its wave of success all the way to the Oscar nominations, where it received a whopping 10 nods (including Best Picture). In about one month’s time, Wicked will be available to stream on Peacock, giving even more fans a chance to check it out.

Following a lengthy box office run — where it made more than $727 million — and a full physical media rollout, Wicked is now set to make its way to streaming. Peacock and Universal announced on Wednesday that Wicked will be available exclusively on the service beginning March 21st.

In addition to the film itself, Peacock will also be including the sing-along version of Wicked that got its own theatrical release, as well as a horde of special features from the film’s physical and VOD releases. The entire collection of deleted scenes will be available to stream on Peacock alongside the film, which is something we haven’t seen very often in the streaming era. The only downside is that fans will have to wait another month before Peacock makes the film available.

Wicked Sequel Arriving This Year

As you likely already know, the Wicked movie is actually just one half of the story. The entire adaptation was shot at the same time and divided into two films, with the second part set to hit theaters in November, almost exactly one year after the first. The sequel has officially been titled Wicked: For Good.

The new subtitle is utilizing the name of one of the most popular songs from the entire Wicked soundtrack. “For Good” is one of the final songs in the musical, and it’s certainly the most well-known song to be featured in the second act of the production.

“For Good” serves as an enormous moment in the story of Elphaba and Glinda. Saying more would probably get into spoiler territory for the Wicked sequel, but it’s safe to say that those two words are woven into the fabric of the musical’s iconography.

With the first Wicked coming to streaming in March, fans will have a lot of time to watch and rewatch the film ahead of the Wicked: For Good theatrical release on November 21st.

Are you looking forward to checking out Wicked on Peacock next month? Let us know in the comments!