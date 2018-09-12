‘Alien 3’: Nothing Can Save You From This Frightening New Cover

Dark Horse Comics is exploring the world of Aliens in a new way with William Gibson’s new series, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the gorgeous cover to issue #3.

The new cover will launch with William Gibson’s Alien 3 #3 and comes courtesy of artist Johnnie Christmas. As you can see in the cover below, a Xenomorph desperately wants to tackle its prey, and it seems not even a wall of glass is going to stand in its way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full cover in the image below, and the full description of William Gibson’s Alien 3 #3 can also be found below.

“The crew of the Rodina quickly find themselves in a dire situation as the U.P.P. side have an unwelcome guest aboard their ship. Meanwhile, the powers that be on the Sulaco look to replace the crew with the recently recovered android, Bishop. As they push the limits of ethics and morality, the crew decide something must be done.”

First up though is Alien 3 #1, which comes from writer William Gibson, artist Johnnie Christmas, and colorist Tamra Bonvillain.

“This is the official adaptation of the original screenplay for Alien 3, written by William Gibson, the award-winning science fiction author of the cyberpunk cult classic Neuromancer. You’ll see familiar characters and places–but not all is the same in this horrifying Cold War thriller!

After the deadly events of the film Aliens, the spaceship Sulaco carrying the sleeping bodies of Ripley, Hicks, Newt, and Bishop is intercepted by the Union of Progressive Peoples. What the UPP forces don’t expect is another deadly passenger that is about to unleash chaos between two governmental titans intent on developing the ultimate Cold War weapon of mass destruction.

Based on the original screenplay by Neuromancer’s William Gibson!

Adaptation and art by Johnnie Christmas–co-creator of Margaret Atwood’s Angel Catbird and creator of Image Comics’ Firebug.

Featuring some of the most famous characters in the Alien film canon: Hicks, Bishop, Newt, and Ripley.”

Alien 3 #1 hits comic stores on November 14th.

Will you be checking out Dark Horse Comics’ Alien 3? Let us know in the comments!