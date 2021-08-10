✖

An important era in the world of comic book culture and fandom is coming to an end. Wizard World conventions, a staple of the nerd community, are no more. On Tuesday, Wizard World announced that it would no longer be holding conventions across the country, selling its portfolio of events to Fan Expo beginning in 2022. The six remaining Wizard World conventions will be rebranded as Fan Expo events going forward. This includes the legendary Wizard World Chicago event, which is the second oldest comic even in the country, behind only Comic-Con International: San Diego.

The 2021 Chicago event, which takes place in October, will still be labeled as a Wizard World convention. This is set to be the final Wizard World event before the sale. After the transition takes place, Wizard World will still have a booth presence at future Fan Expo shows.

In addition to Chicago, the annual Wizard World events being transitioned into Fan Expo conventions include Philadelphia, New Orleans, Portland, St. Louis, and Cleveland.

"FAN EXPO HQ is devoted to creating unmissable, exceptional fan experiences. We're beyond thrilled to be able to offer that to fans in six new locations, and pleased that Wizard World recognized our ability to elevate guest experience to the next level. We're looking forward to getting to know each of these individual communities, learn what they're looking for, and raise the bar!" said FAN EXPO HQ President, Aman Gupta. "Personally, I'm eager to contribute to the incredible legacy of the Chicago event, the second oldest comic event in North America (1972), and restore it to its former glory and beyond."

"Every fan, at every single one of our 17 events across North America, will benefit from this game-changing announcement," Gupta added. "As the largest producer of fan events in the world, we will be able to offer even more exclusive access to superstar talents, international brands, and innovative experiences. 2022 will be the most exciting year in our company's history, and I know the fans will feel that pride and excitement."