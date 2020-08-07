Wonder Woman and Maxwell Lord Face Off in New Preview (Exclusive)

DC's Wonder Woman got a new lease on life thanks to a stellar new creative team, who kicked off their new run in Wonder Woman #759 and got fans buzzing. Wonder Woman and Etta Candy are attempting to figure out how Maxwell Lord fits into all of the recent chaos happening around them, and as you can see in our exclusive preview of Wonder Woman #760, Diana is not about to trust Lord, even if he did save her from having to take down a group of civilians attacking her. When you have as much bad blood as Diana and Max do, it's understandable, and you can check out the standoff in the full preview starting on the next slide!

Writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Mikel Janin more than delivered with their debut issue in #759, and it left ComicBook's Jenna Anderson thrilled with the future of the series. You can read an excerpt from her full review below.

"Despite arguably being DC Comics' most recognizable heroine and a trailblazing character for female representation in superhero movies, Wonder Woman's comic adventures have fluctuated wildly across recent years. The Princess of Themyscira has been a core part of countless DC events (including the current Dark Nights: Death Metal storyline) and featured in some stellar Elseworlds stories (the surreal Black Label book Wonder Woman: Dead Earth and the YA-friendly Wonder Woman: Tempest Tossed both come to mind), but her canonical monthly stories has left fans wanting more. With the series' new creative team—including writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Mikel Janin—Wonder Woman finally gives fans more, and then some. Wonder Woman #759, the debut of this new run, is gorgeously executed and subtly surprising, as it begins crafting an irresistible storyline," Anderson wrote.

Wonder Woman #760 is written by Mariko Tamaki and drawn by Mikel Janin with colors by Jordie Bellaire, letters by Pat Brosseau, a main cover by David Marquez, and a variant cover by Joshua Middleton. You can find the official description below.

"Wonder Woman's quest to bring justice to Man's World has seen her take on many devastating opponents— but none so vicious as Maxwell Lord! Max represents the worst that humanity has to offer... so when he shows up at Diana's doorstep seeking help, what's a warrior for the truth to do?"

Wonder Woman #760 hits comic stores on August 11th, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide!

