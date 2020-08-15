Marvel Unveils Final Covers for X-Men: X of Swords Crossover
Marvel's X-Men writers and artists have revealed the covers for Chapters 12 through 22 of "X of Swords," the upcoming crossover event launching in September. These chapters take place in November's X-Men releases, following from October's chapters, which reveals the X-Men's newest foes, the Swordbearers of Arakko. The "X of Swords" story affects all of the X-Men titles launched during the Dawn of X era. It spins out of events taking place in the pages of X-Men and Excalibur, as Apocalypse reveals his secret plan involving Krakoa's lost twin-island. You can keep reading to see all of the covers of X of Swords' final chapters.
The event's writing team includes Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, Gerry Duggan, Benjamin Percy, Ed Brisson, Zeb Wells, Leah Williams, and Vita Ayala. Artists working on the series include Carmen Carnero, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, Viktor Bogdanovic, Matteo Lolli, Mahmud Asrar, Phil Noto, and Rod Reis.
Are you excited for the "X of Swords" X-Men crossover event story? Let us know in the comments. Keep reading to see all of November's "X of Swords" covers. The event kicks off in September with Chapter 1 in X of Swords: Creation #1 and Chapter 2 in X-Factor #4.
X-Men #14
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by MAHMUD ASRAR & LEINIL FRANCIS YU
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
X of Swords, Chapter 12
The Lovers. A Garden. A chasm of secrets.
Marauders #14
Written by GERRY DUGGAN & BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by STEFANO CASELLI
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
X of Swords, Chapter 13
A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part I
Marauders #15
Written by GERRY DUGGAN & BENJAMIN PERCY
Art by STEFANO CASELLI
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
X of Swords, Chapter 14
A toast. A dance. A dinner served: Part II
Wolverine #7
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & GERRY DUGGAN
Art by JOSHUA CASSARA
Cover by ADAM KUBERT
X of Sword, Chapter 16
Endurance. Survival. The true lesson of pain.
X-Force #14
Written by BENJAMIN PERCY & GERRY DUGGAN
Art by JOSHUA CASSARA
Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER
X of Swords, Chapter 17
Chivalry gives way to fury. A knight must kneel.
Hellions #6
Written by ZEB WELLS
Art by CARMEN CARNERO
Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA
X of Swords, Chapter 18
Chaos. Deceit. A hero returns.
Cable #6
Written by GERRY DUGGAN
Art and Cover by PHIL NOTO
X of Swords, Chapter 19
A son. The stars. A Fool and his bravery.
X-Men #15
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN
Art by MAHMUD ASRAR
Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU
X of Swords, Chapter 20
A great division. Bitter victories. Bitterer hearts.
Excalibur #15
Written by TINI HOWARD
Art and Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR
X of Swords, Chapter 21
A game abandoned, but a great gamble remains. A Tower answers.
X of Swords: Destruction #1
Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN & TINI HOWARD
Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ
X of Swords, Chapter 22
The wheel of fortune turns. The unfortunate fall. A sword against the darkness.
