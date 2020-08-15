Marvel Unveils Final Covers for X-Men: X of Swords Crossover

Marvel's X-Men writers and artists have revealed the covers for Chapters 12 through 22 of "X of Swords," the upcoming crossover event launching in September. These chapters take place in November's X-Men releases, following from October's chapters, which reveals the X-Men's newest foes, the Swordbearers of Arakko. The "X of Swords" story affects all of the X-Men titles launched during the Dawn of X era. It spins out of events taking place in the pages of X-Men and Excalibur, as Apocalypse reveals his secret plan involving Krakoa's lost twin-island. You can keep reading to see all of the covers of X of Swords' final chapters.

The event's writing team includes Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, Gerry Duggan, Benjamin Percy, Ed Brisson, Zeb Wells, Leah Williams, and Vita Ayala. Artists working on the series include Carmen Carnero, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, Viktor Bogdanovic, Matteo Lolli, Mahmud Asrar, Phil Noto, and Rod Reis.

The event kicks off in September with Chapter 1 in X of Swords: Creation #1 and Chapter 2 in X-Factor #4.