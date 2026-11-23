Collecting comics or manga (or both) is a rewarding hobby, but it can also be a pricey one. That’s why we suggest you gear up this Black Friday with the best deal on comics and manga. GlobalComix has an amazing Black Friday deal on its Gold Membership, which offers members access to more than 100,000 comics and manga from Marvel, DC, Kodansha, IDW, Dark Horse, Top Cow, and many more. It also comes with member rewards and discounts on new comics and manga.

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Normally $69 a year, you can score the membership for just $49 now through December 1. Best of all, you can easily take your membership with you, as GlobalComix can be accessed via an app on iOS and Android, as well as on GlobalComix.com, making it easy to catch up on your favorite series from anywhere.

KADOKAWA Joins the GlobalComix Lineup

KADOKAWA is also hosting a Black Friday promotion for members that lets them read the first three chapters of 88 participating series for free, while selected additional chapters are $0.99 each. This promotion runs through December 3 and is a great opportunity to explore new manga at no cost. The KADOKAWA library contains romance, fantasy, Boys and Girls Love, and anime-backed hits.

If you’re not sure where to begin with KADOKAWA, we have a few suggestions for you. Romance fantasy fans will devour To Sir, Without Love: I’m Divorcing You. KADOKAWA’s best-selling title tells the story of Byletta and Arnold, a married couple who have never met because Arnold has been away at war. When Byletta asks for a divorce, Arnold agrees—but only if she can win a surprising wager first.

If you prefer your fantasy darker, Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 is a fun ride. XYRO is sentenced to Heroship, sending him to the front line of a never-ending battle where the only way to escape is to defeat every demon lord. But when he meets a goddess, his fate takes a new turn. This series got an anime adaptation in 2026, but if you prefer to read the manga first, this is an easy way to do it.

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Lastly, we also recommend The Insipid Prince’s Furtive Grab for The Throne, which follows the adventures of Arnold and Leo, two princes who are brothers. While Leo aims for the throne, Arnold maintains a secret identity as SILVER, one of the only five SS-rank adventurers on the continent. This one also has an anime adaptation, which came out in July 2026.