Batman Reveals SPOILER is Dead

The new Batman run is only three issues in, but it has already come to its first surprising death. With James Tynion IV writing, Batman has become about a conspiracy of Gotham City villains that even Batman didn't know about. These villains thought they'd left the job gone wrong behind, but someone remains. The Designer is coming for them, and it seems one of them may have fallen already. The reveal has some interesting implications for the future of this and other upcoming DC Comics series. SPOILERS for Batman #88 by James Tynion IV, Guillem March, and Tomeu Morey follow.

With the Designer back, Catwoman is on the prowl. She's become close to Batman, but she's kept this job secret even from him. As Batman is interrogating the Penguin about the matter, Catwoman contacts the Riddler. He offers a question as a clue, asking if Catwoman knows where the joker has been lately.

Catwoman digs up a grave and finds the answer to that question. Here lies the Joker:

(Photo: DC)

All may not be as it seems. DC Comics' solicitations for upcoming issues of Batman suggest that "Joker War" is coming. The solicitation text for Batman #93 reads, “Batman faces off with the Designer as ‘Their Dark Designs’ reaches its epic climax! In the last year, Batman has lost more than he could have imagined, and now he faces a cost so dear it will change the course of his life. And there is worse on the horizon. In the midst of all the horror, he can feel the drumbeat of battle. ‘Joker War’ is coming, and Gotham City will never be the same." How this new development sets up the coming "Joker War" remains to be seen.

How have you felt about the new creative team's run on Batman thus far? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. Batman #88 is on sale now.

Batman #88

DEC190442

(W) James TynionIV (A) Guillem March (CA) Tony S. Daniel

The conspiracy that will rock Batman's world continues to unfold as the Dark Knight travels to Arkham Asylum to get answers from the Penguin! What dark secret does he share with The Joker, the Riddler, and...Catwoman? Plus, the plague of assassins descending upon Gotham City in its weakest moments continues! Will this be the moment when Deathstroke finally takes down Batman?!

In Shops: Feb 05, 2020

SRP: $3.99

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!