Legends of Tomorrow: Here's How Zari Returns in Season 5

Legends of Tomorrow is officially two episodes into its fifth season, and it's already showcased quite a lot of adventures for its time-traveling ensemble. Even before the new episodes began to debut, one question loomed over the season -- how would Zari Tomaz (Tala Ashe) properly return to the show, after the reality-changing events of the Season 4 finale. Tonight, we got our answer -- and it went into directions that fans weren't expecting. Spoilers for this week's episode of Legends of Tomorrow, "Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me", below! Only look if you want to know!

While most of the team dealt with retrieving Bugsy Seigel from the 1940s, Behrad (Shayan Siobhan) needed to travel to 2040 for his father's birthday part. Behrad enlisted Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) to come along with him, in order to pretend that he was one of Behrad's professors at the business school he wasn't actually attending.

At the party, Nate was properly introduced to Zari, who - in a 2040 that hasn't been turned into an anti-metahuman wasteland by ARGUS - has lived out her life as a social media influencer. Nate quickly realizes that he recognizes Zari from the video message hidden on the Waverider's databank, but Zari takes it to mean that he's just one of her 50 million followers. Nate later asks Zari if she recognizes him at all, and she agrees that she feels like they both have a previous connection.

Eventually, Zari realizes where she knows Nate from -- video footage of the Heyworld incident in 2020. She realizes that both he and Behrad were at the event, and decides to tell her parents about what's happening. Before that can happen, Nate and Behrad open a portal onto the Waverider, and Zari unintentionally walks inside. She, and everyone on the Legends, quickly get confused, as the episode ends.

So, it looks like Zari is officially back with the team -- albeit in completely different circumstances than before.

“Zari 2.0, for the last two years, has been running her giant media empire and personal brand like a Kardashian, while her brother’s been running around secretly saving the world,” Legends of Tomorrow co-showrunner Phil Klemmer shared in Entertainment Weekly. “The cruel irony is that all Zari 1.0 wanted was for her brother not to die and her parents not to die and her future to not be this terrible, intolerant place, and she succeeded at all those things, but despite all of the things she fixed, their relationship isn’t as great as it is between many siblings. She was like a child star, effectively, and Behrad had to live under her shadow.”

