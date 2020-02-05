Superman and Lois Casts Jonathan Kent and His Brother Jordan

Ahead of the start of production on the Superman and Lois pilot which is reportedly planned for March, The CW has cast Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin in the roles of Jonathan and Jordan Kent, a pair of brothers -- presumably twins -- who are the children of Superman and Lois Lane. Elsass, who will next appear in Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere opposite Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, is set to star as Jonathan, last seen as a baby during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. Garlin, who was nominated for an Annie Award for voicing Linus in The Peanuts Movie, will play Jordan.

In the comics, Jonathan Kent (the couple's only biological child) is now Superboy, a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes. Born to the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths, pre-New 52 Lois and Clark during the Convergence event, Jonathan spent his childhood not aware that his father had been the greatest hero of another Earth before learning Clark's secret when he himself began to manifest powers.

Given the way the character descriptions are laid out, it seems likely that the super-sons will have a similar dynamic to the Super-Sons from the comics -- the children of Superman and Batman. Here's how Deadline, who announced the casting, describe the two characters:

Elsass’ Jonathan is clean-cut, modest and kind-hearted, with an aw-shucks attitude that somehow doesn’t seem dated. Garfin’s Jordan is wildly intelligent, but his mercurial temperament and social anxiety limits his interactions with people, and consequently, Jordan prefers to spend most of his free time alone, playing video games.

Originally, similar descriptions had been released as casting breakdowns, and those had led to rumors that the show would get Damian Wayne (Bruce's son), in spite of Bruce being absent so far in the Arrowverse (his disappearance is a big plot point in Batwoman). During the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event, though, it was revealed that changes to the timeline following the defeat of the Anti-Monitor had given the couple a second son.

Last night on The Flash, it was revealed that Dinosaur Island -- the setting for a major story featuring Superman and Jonathan in the comics -- was now a canonical location in the Arrowverse.

After rumors that Superman and Lois would get a pilot starring Supergirl actors Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch circulated last fall, the news broke on the say the Crisis began that the show would instead be ordered straight to series for the 2020-2021 season. The CW renewed almost all of their shows, and ordered two new ones, pretty early this year, likely so that they could bank some scripts in anticipation of a potential writers' strike. A second Arrowverse pilot, Green Arrow and the Canaries, has yet to be ordered officially.

