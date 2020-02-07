The Flash: Grodd Friended Me Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Grodd Friended Me," the February 25 episode of The Flash in which the hero teams up with Gorilla Grodd in a revesal of what usually happens in the comics. Whereas historically, Grodd is a bad guy and Solovar is a statesman (statesmonkey?) who can be reasoned with, here it seems that somethign has happened to change that dynamic, and Grodd needs The Flash's help against Solovar. At the same time, we get something of a big spoiler -- suggesting that the big cliffhanger from last week's episode won't be over too quickly, as Iris works with Eve McCullough to try to escape the mirror universe she's trapped in.

That seemingly suggests that all the work put into building Team Citizen this season won't be for naught, as somebody is going to need to keep the paper afloat while Iris is missing. At the same time, it's possible that it gives Nash Wells and Allegra a new mystery to try and unlock together, to repair their fractured...whatever it is that's going on there.

In case you missed it, the midseason premiere -- "Marathon" -- picked up where Crisis left off and introduced a few new ideas. First of all, McCullough Technologies has been selling weapons to metas and terrorists, and Iris's investigation into how deep it goes -- and what its ties are to Black Hole, an organization that tried to kill her -- got her pulled into a giant mirror in former CEO Eve McCullough's office.

(Fans of the comics will note that's a distaff version of "Evan McCullough, the Mirror Master.)

At the same time, fans learned that Nash Wells has a photograph of himself with Allegra -- and apparently a relationship that she wants to keep quiet, as she bolted from the room more or less as soon as Cisco suggested she help Nash with something.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

GRODD RETURNS – Feeling overwhelmed with all the changes since Crisis, Barry (Grant Gustin) conducts an experiment that goes awry and puts him directly in Gorilla Grodd’s (voiced by David Sobolov) path. Expecting the worst, Barry is surprised when Grodd asks for his help. Unfortunately for both The Flash and Grodd, things get worse when another villain appears – Solovar (voiced by Keith David). Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) works with Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) to escape the Mirrorverse. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert.

