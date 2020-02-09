James Gunn Wants to See Harley Quinn and Groot Team Up

There's been a lot of talk surrounding the fact that James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, made the switch over to DC to helm The Suicide Squad. While the director will be back to make the third film in the Guardians trilogy for Marvel, he's been busy over at DC these last few months. Gunn revealed on Instagram last week that The Suicide Squad will be different in tone from Guardians of the Galaxy, but that doesn't mean he hasn't dreamed up some crossover ideas. While a movie-related partnership between Marvel and DC is highly unlikely (Marvel and Sony could barely hold on to their relationship), it's still fun to imagine the characters meeting on the big screen. Recently, a fan on Twitter asked Gunn, “If you could choose one character from Guardians of the Galaxy and one character from The Suicide Squad to meet each other. Who would those two characters be?” Here's what Gunn had to say:

“I’ve discussed this extensively with @MargotRobbie and I think Harley and Groot would have fabulous adventures together. And there are other great combos I’d bring up... if we at #TheSuicideSquad weren’t keeping things under wraps... 🤐,” Gunn shared.

You can check out the tweet below:

I’ve discussed this extensively with @MargotRobbie and I think Harley and Groot would have fabulous adventures together. And there are other great combos I’d bring up... if we at #TheSuicideSquad weren’t keeping things under wraps... 🤐 https://t.co/rpwssUK85w — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 8, 2020

Currently, not a lot of information is known about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as it's not listed on Marvel's Phase Four line-up. However, the cast is expected to return and Gunn recently shared that the movie would take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Despite what the title for Gunn's new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn's take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer's movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

The upcoming DC Extended Universe film is set to star Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021. Currently, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. does not have a release date.

