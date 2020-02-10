The Rock Toasts Black Adam Cinematographer Lawrence Sheer For His Brilliant Work On Joker

Black Adam is assembling an all-star team for its production which will begin later this year. The Dwayne Johnson DC Comics film is is slated for release in December of 2021 with an impressive roster both in front of and behind the camera but it almost had some more impressive hardware in its trophy case. Black Adam's cinematographer Lawrence Sheer was nominated for an Academy Award on Sunday night for his work on Joker. Sheer did not win the coveted Oscar award as it went to Roger Deakins for his work on 1917 but Johnson shared a shout out and toast for Sheer, anyway.

"I was pulling for our Black Adam Cinematographer, Lawrence Sheer to take home the Oscar last night for “Best Cinematography” for his brilliant work on Joker," Johnson said in a tweet. "No dice, but a tequila toast still awaits, my friend. Ah hell, we’ll have fun and do multiple toasts."

Johnson probably is not joking about having a tequila toast with Sheer and the rest of the crew on Black Adam. By the time Black Adam begins productions, Johnson's Teremana tequila company will have fully launched, and the People's Champ is proudly touting the work going into building that brand.

"Black Adam, how he starts, he starts off as a villain," Johnson told ComicBook.com in July of 2019. "Then, he becomes an anti-hero. And then he might become a hero or we might not." As far as other characters or comic book stories the film might follow, Johnson and his producer Hiram Garcia aren't willing to divulge much just yet.

"Well, you're going to meet is you're going to meet a character who's going through a journey," Garcia said. "And I think the idea is, look, we know the root of, obviously, Black Adam. He was created as a villain. And through the love of the fans and through some great writers and storytellers, he evolved into an antihero. The antihero is a character that we always loved and that we responded to. But we understand that there's been many aspects to Black Adam through him. But ultimately this is a guy who he does have a moral compass as skewed as it may be. And ultimately he is a guy that everything has always been driven by his family and what happens to them. And he is never opposed to unleashing hell when you cross him. So I think when you add in those elements of that DNA, those are things we're very aware of."

Black Adam hits theaters on December 22nd, 2021.

