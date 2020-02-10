Joker Fans Feel Movie Was Robbed of Best Picture Award

Joker ended up winning two Oscars Sunday night — Best Picture for Joaquin Phoenix's role as Arthur Fleck and Best Original Music Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir's brilliant musical score. Even then, many Joker fans felt the movie ended up deserving a lot more. After all, the Todd Phillips film was nominated for 11 separate categories.

Fans of the flick quickly took to Twitter to express their disappoint in the film not winning Best Picture, an award that ended up going to Bong Joon-ho's Parasite, a movie that one four separate awards — Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Film, and Best Original Screenplay.

Other categories Joker was nominated in, but didn't receive an award for, include Best Director (Phillips), Best Adapated Screenplay, Best cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, Best Costume Design, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Sound Editing.

Phillips and Scott Silver had previously won the Satellite Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and both Phoenix and Guðnadóttir have already won several awards this season, including Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Critics' Choice Awards.

Do you think Joker should have gotten Best Picture?