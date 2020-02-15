Randall Park Says His Aquaman Character is For Sure Coming Back With Deeper Storyline

While Orm was the main villain of the first Aquaman, Black Manta also played a big-time role in the film, battling it out with Aquaman in one of the film's best action sequences. Unfortunately, Aquaman got the better of him by the movie's end, but the mid-credits teaser revealed that Manta has only been delayed in his vengeance, and a meeting with Dr. Stephen Shin will make him an even deadlier villain the next time he and Aquaman meet. Shin was played by Randall Park, and in a new interview with BUILD, he revealed that the character is definitely coming back for the sequel, and hinted that a bigger role is also in the cards. He was also pretty excited to be in not one but two superhero films in the same year, and one from each of the big two.

"Yeah it's surreal because I grew up collecting comic books, I was a big Marvel fan you know, so just to be in that world and to play a character that was actually in the comic books," Park said. "And then on top of that in the same year to be in Aquaman and to play a character that was in the DC universe, I mean that was pretty surreal."

There aren't many who have been featured in both the Marvel and DC movie universes, so it's a pretty cool honor. This is also when he reveals he's looking forward to coming back for the sequel.

"There's a few of us, but I don't know how many were in the same year you know, which was pretty cool, but yeah I'm looking forward to whatever happens with that character because that character is going to come back for sure," Park said.

The interviewer then said if he's coming back she imagines it would be for a deeper storyline. To that Park said, "Yeah, I think so but I...for sure, for sure, I can't tell you anything (laughs)."

Shin will be a big part of why Manta will be able to match up even more against Aquaman, so we can't wait to see more of both characters in the anticipated sequel.

