Did The Batman Photos Also Reveal First Look At Catwoman?

Earlier today the world got Batman fever once again as new photos from the set of Matt Reeves' new film The Batman made their way online. Production is ongoing in London on the DC Comics film and the photos revealed today showed The Dark Knight in the midst of a scene on his Bat-cycle. While all of the attention has been on the stunt man in the stunt version of Robert Pattinson's Bat-suit, it's worth noting that someone else was captured in the photos and video who many think may be Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman, or at the very least her stunt double. Check out the video yourself below and make the call!

The evidence is anecdotal at best, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating that Batman's fellow motorcycle enthusiast is Selina Kyle. So what points toward this being the case? The driver is clearly a woman, and being in such close proximity to Batman anyway certainly makes it seem like they're familiar with each other or at the very least friendly, all Catwoman qualities.

As for the suit she's wearing, it doesn't explicitly look like a Catwoman costume but considering the layers needed to ride the bike and be in the pictured weather, it's possible that she's got an extra jacket on over her Cat-suit. That in mind, the Catwoman costume didn't get a fancy "camera test" reveal like the Batman suit did, so we may still be weeks away from an official look at the costume, but for the time being we know what her motorcycle looks like!

Kravitz previously spoke with Variety about the intense pressure she's feeling after being cast in the iconic DC Comics role, something she reiterated (pun intended) on the hot wings interview series Hot Ones.

"Definitely, I was excited when I got the role, and usually when you get a job the people who are excited about it are you, your parents, your agent, your friends and that’s kind of it," Kravitz explained. "But when the press release came, I got more text messages and calls than I’ve gotten on my birthday, on my wedding day. All of a sudden, the reality began to sink in about what this means not only to me, but to everybody else culturally — and the fans of this universe are so dedicated and opinionated."

The Batman is scheduled to debut in theaters on June 25, 2021.

(Cover photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images)

